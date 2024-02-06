Connect with us

Wunmi & Fola's Pre-wedding Shoot at The Beach is a perfect Blend of Love and Nature!

One of our favourite things about love is how it shows up when you least expect it and creates something magical.

Wunmi and Fola met at the beach four years ago and it’s been a perfect fairytale. As an ode to their meet-cute, the lovebirds had their pre-wedding shoot at the beach and it was absolutely beautiful. Theirs was a breath of fresh air and we can’t get over their sweet chemistry in each frame. You’ll certainly fall in love with this perfect blend of love and nature as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

  

How we met,
By Wunmi and Fola:

We met at the beach four years ago and now, we are on our forever journey!

          

Credits

Bride@wunmiakinsola
Planner@tessallureevents
Videography@ouch_films
Photography: @crispyphotographss

