University Crush to Forever Love! Gracious & Confidence Were Made For Each Other

Apart from a degree, you can get many other things from attending a university… one of which is love! Gracious and Confidence can testify to this because that is where their love began.

Gracious went to her friend’s hostel at Uni for a quick visit… Little did she know that she was going to meet the love of her life. She met Confidence and he dedicated the following months to shooting his shot with this damsel who had stolen his heart completely. She eventually gave him a chance and now, it’s a sweet love song! They look so cute together in their pre-wedding shoot and it’s hard to miss the chemistry as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the bride, Gracious:

One faithful day, I went to see my friend in her hostel at the University of Port Harcourt (Choba). On getting there, we realised that her neighbour had helped her take in her clothes while it was raining, so she wanted to go and collect them. She strictly warned me not to follow her to her neighbour’s house but I insisted. She knocked and entered the room when her neighbour opened the door while her neighbour, a fine young man, just stood at the door staring at me, with his mouth wide open.

My friend had tagged him “waka waka” and when she saw his reaction, she was like “See why I said you should not follow me? E never see fine girl before.” I later turned back to her room so I could shower and leave for home. I got set to leave only for me to see this “Oga” sitting down on the bed, waiting for me with so many questions. This man started chasing me for 2 months nonstop. He wanted my number and I refused. Of course, he went and got my number from my friend. I decided to give him a chance eventually and now, it’s happily ever after.

