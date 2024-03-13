Queen Mercy Atang & David Oyekanmi Take a Sweet Step To Forever in Style | #DeRoyals2024

Reality TV star and founder of the Queen Mercy Atang Foundation, Queen Mercy Atang announced her engagement to the love of her life, David Oyekanmi a few weeks ago. Now, the lovebirds are taking another beautiful step to forever!

David and his family travelled down to Akwa-Ibom to meet the family of the lady who had stolen his heart. Both families met in an atmosphere of joy as they made plans for their upcoming big day. Queen looked stunning in her gorgeous outfit, and her fiancé was looking dapper as well.

The bride took to her Instagram page introducing herself as “Mrs. Oyekanmi Adedeji.” The groom also shared photos from their traditional wedding ceremony on his Instagram page, announcing that they are now officially married with the caption, “Officially Mr and Mrs Oyekanmi Hitched Traditionally. Paid in Full!!!”

Enjoy the videos below

