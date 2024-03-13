Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Queen Mercy Atang & David Oyekanmi Take a Sweet Step To Forever in Style | #DeRoyals2024

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's A Forever Deal For Tobe Oboli & His Sweetheart - See Exclusive Photos from Their Wedding

BN TV Music Sweet Spot Weddings

Go Behind the Scenes of Moses & Marie Bliss' Wedding in this Video of "Carry Am Go" 

Sweet Spot Weddings

It's 'Happy Ever After' For Amaka and Ugo! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Features Relationships Sweet Spot

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

Beauty Style Sweet Spot

Hilda Baci & Mum Won Our Hearts on Boho Braids | BN Mother's Day Beauty Spotlight

Events Living News Style Sweet Spot

Ini Dima-Okojie, Derin Fabikun & Sophia Ike-Onu will Discuss Their 20 years of Admirable Sisterhood on #BNSCONVOS Today, Join us!

Sweet Spot Weddings

 Christabel & Ifeanyi Met On Their Way To Church! 6 Years Later, They Are On To Forever

BN TV Movies & TV Style Sweet Spot

An Unforgettable Father-Daughter Moment at the 30th SAG Awards Arrivals, Courtesy of Idris & Isan Elba

Sweet Spot

These #AsoEbiBella Guests Showed Up and Showed Out for #ForeverBliss

Sweet Spot

Queen Mercy Atang & David Oyekanmi Take a Sweet Step To Forever in Style | #DeRoyals2024

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Reality TV star and founder of the Queen Mercy Atang Foundation, Queen Mercy Atang announced her engagement to the love of her life, David Oyekanmi a few weeks ago. Now, the lovebirds are taking another beautiful step to forever!

David and his family travelled down to Akwa-Ibom to meet the family of the lady who had stolen his heart. Both families met in an atmosphere of joy as they made plans for their upcoming big day. Queen looked stunning in her gorgeous outfit, and her fiancé was looking dapper as well.

The bride took to her Instagram page introducing herself as “Mrs. Oyekanmi Adedeji.” The groom also shared photos from their traditional wedding ceremony on his Instagram page, announcing that they are now officially married with the caption, “Officially Mr and Mrs Oyekanmi Hitched Traditionally. Paid in Full!!!”

Enjoy the videos below

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Advertisement

Star Features

Ariyike Olayiwola: For Big Girls & The Rest of Us Who Don’t Fit In

Dennis Isong: Is the Value of the Dollar Affecting Real Estate Investment in Nigeria?

See How Paula Marowa is Reviving Zimbambwe’s Leather Sector

Praise & Oluwaseyi Talk to Us About Navigating Life As a Couple in the Netherlands

8 Women Leaders Championing Earth’s Restoration Make the 2024 Global Landscapes Forum’s List
css.php