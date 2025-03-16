One Year Later, Queen Mercy Abang & David Oyekanmi Are Still in Their Fairytale

A love that glows, a love that twirls—Big Brother Naija star Queen Mercy Atang and her husband David Oyekanmi are celebrating one year of marriage, and they’re making it look beautifully natural.

To mark their first anniversary, the couple posted a video of themselves strolling through the streets, wrapped up in winter coats. Mercy is draped in a plush fur jacket and boots, while David looks sharp in a long coat. They dance, kiss, and hold hands, fully lost in their own little world.

One year down, forever to go! Today marks one year of love, laughter, and unforgettable moments together. This past year has been a beautiful, eventful, and sometimes challenging journey, growing side by side, learning from each other, overcoming obstacles, and building a life rooted in love and trust. We are not just partners but best friends and each other’s greatest blessing. We will always cherish our bond, continue to grow in love and understanding, face every challenge together, and raise Godly children. Walking this journey hand in hand, side by side, forever and with God on our side. Here’s to the adventures we’ve shared, the dreams we’re pursuing, and the love that deepens with every passing day. Cheers to us and to a lifetime of happiness ahead.

A year in, and their love still moves to its own rhythm. Watch their anniversary celebration below.