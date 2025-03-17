17-Year-Old Gout Gout Runs the Fastest 200m in the World This Year!

At just 17 years old, Australian sprinter Gout Gout is proving to be one of the most exciting young talents in athletics. The South Sudanese-born speedster set the world’s fastest 200m time this year at the Queensland State Championships, clocking an impressive 20.05 seconds in the heats, just 0.01 seconds shy of his own Australian record.

But that was just the beginning.

In the final on Sunday, Gout made history by becoming the first-ever Australian to break the elusive 20-second barrier, storming across the finish line in 19.98 seconds. However, due to an illegal wind reading of +3.6m/s, the record won’t stand in the books.

Despite this, his feat places him among an elite group of sprinters. Fewer than 140 athletes in history have ever run a sub-20-second 200m under any conditions, and Gout now joins an even smaller circle, just seven athletes under the age of 20 have ever done so.

After the race, Gout described the emotions he went through, from a shaky start to an amazing finish.

“I had an unsteady start, and to be honest, after that, I didn’t really feel like running,” he admitted. “But I came off the bend and just kept sending it. I felt the wind behind me, so I thought, let me just use it. And then I saw the clock, and when it got rounded down (to a sub-20 time), I just couldn’t be happier.”

For Gout, this wasn’t just about breaking a barrier, it was about feeling truly untethered.

“I felt literally free. I had 80 metres left to go, and I thought, let’s send it. Only from then did I believe I had a chance of going sub-20,” he shared. “Seeing the clock, I was really happy and surprised in a way, but it just felt like a weight off my shoulders. Now that I’ve done it, I’ve just got to do it more consistently.”

The Queensland Sport and Athletic Centre crowd played a role in pushing Gout to this historic moment, something he reflected on with gratitude.

“It feels great because I’ve been at that stage, watching Usain Bolt on the news and just getting goosebumps. Giving people goosebumps, it definitely feels great and I wish I can continue giving people more goosebumps that’s for sure,” Gout shared.

His 20.05s from the heats now stands as the fastest legal 200m time in the world this year, proving that Gout isn’t just a rising star, he’s a serious contender on the global stage.

With the World Athletics Championships qualifying mark of 20.16s already behind him twice this season, all eyes will be on Gout as he prepares for his next race at the Maurie Plant Meet in Melbourne on March 29.

Watch him run below