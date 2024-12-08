Meet Gout Gout: The 16-Year-Old South Sudanese Teen Who Became Australia’s Fastest Sprinter

At just 16, Gout Gout has already made a name for himself in the world of athletics. This young Australian sprinter, of South Sudanese descent, recently ran the 200m in an incredible 20.04 seconds at the Australian Schools Championships in Brisbane, becoming the fastest 16-year-old ever to cover that distance.

The record-breaking run didn’t just put him in the history books as the fastest teenager to run the 200m—it also broke the 1968 Olympic record set by Peter Norman. Gout’s time is now the second fastest ever by someone under 18, with only Erriyon Knighton’s 19.84-second run at 17 in 2021 ahead of him.

Reacting to this remarkable achievement, Gout shared,

It’s pretty crazy. Right now I can’t process it, but I guess tonight when I go to bed, I’ll think about it. These are adults. And me, I’m just a kid, and I’m running them (down). I’ve been chasing that record, but I didn’t think it would come this year. I thought it would come maybe next year, the year after that.

Gout, who turns 17 later this month, also ran the fourth-fastest 100m by an Australian, clocking 10.04 seconds on Friday.

Standing at 6ft 2in, Gout’s speed and running style have already earned him comparisons to Jamaican legend Usain Bolt. Looking ahead, he’s set his sights on the 2032 Olympics in Brisbane, where, at 24, he hopes to compete at his best.

Click play to watch the moment Gout Gout made history