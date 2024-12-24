Christmas Ready? These Stars Definitely Are!

It’s a few hours to Christmas. Can you feel it in the air? ’cause we sure can. There’s something about Christmas that makes December feel even more special. And from fun family photos to relaxed moments, it’s obvious celebrities are leaning into the cosiness and warmth of this season.

While we’re expecting more slays and lewks tomorrow, we’ve got a peek of family photos and hot Christmas outfits to whet your appetite.

Take a look.

Mercy Johnson Okojie

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dakore Egbuson-Akande (@dakoreea)

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Mercy Johnson Okojie (@mercyjohnsonokojie)

Queen Mercy Oyekanmi

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Queen Mercy Oyekanmi👸 (@queenmercyatang)

Toyin Abraham

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Toyin Abraham Ajeyemi (@toyin_abraham)

Tonto Dikeh