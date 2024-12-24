Connect with us

Christmas Ready? These Stars Definitely Are!

Alex Iwobi is Making Christmas Extra Merry with a Holiday Shop Offering Free Food & Essentials for Families

Kate Henshaw Reflects on Christmas, Finding Comfort, Hope & Cherishing Memories

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

“The Best Part of Me is That I’m You” – Nancy Isime's Letter to Herself is Giving Us All the Feels

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Share it All: Love, Sobriety and Wedding Dreams

Powede Awujo's Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here's How to Recreate it

Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

Christmas Ready? These Stars Definitely Are!

3 mins ago

It’s a few hours to Christmas. Can you feel it in the air? ’cause we sure can. There’s something about Christmas that makes December feel even more special. And from fun family photos to relaxed moments, it’s obvious celebrities are leaning into the cosiness and warmth of this season.

While we’re expecting more slays and lewks tomorrow, we’ve got a peek of family photos and hot Christmas outfits to whet your appetite.

Take a look.

Mercy Johnson Okojie

 

Dakore Egbuson-Akande

Queen Mercy Oyekanmi

Toyin Abraham

Tonto Dikeh

 

