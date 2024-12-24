Alex Iwobi is Making Christmas Extra Merry with a Holiday Shop Offering Free Food & Essentials for Families

Alex Iwobi is making Christmas more cheerful for families in need with a thoughtful gesture that captures the spirit of the season. The Super Eagles midfielder and Fulham star is spreading joy by opening a pop-up shop in Canning Town, East London—where he spent his early years—offering free food to families in need.

The shop, named ‘Alexpress’, is stocked with a variety of essentials from household items, food, drinks, and even Christmas turkeys.

For Alex, this goes beyond just spreading holiday cheer, it’s a way to give back to the community where he grew up and honour the values his parents taught him.

In a chat with the BBC, Alex shared how growing up with such examples shaped his approach to life, describing them as his role models whose generosity has always inspired him.

Welcome to Alexpress, hosted by me in Canning Town, where I was raised for my primary school years. People, families—they are going to come in. They select a drink, also stuff for the house. There’s different foods that they can take, and by the end of it, there is a turkey. We like to do something every Christmas to try and give back. If I can help them celebrate a great Christmas, why not? Just seeing how my parents are, I have always seen them give back. And with that as role models, it just made me feel like, when I get into a position where I am today, or if I was in less of a position, I would always try to do my best to give back and help out the less fortunate or people that are not able to eat.

Watch below the inspiring video below: