Connect with us

Sweet Spot

Kate Henshaw Reflects on Christmas, Finding Comfort, Hope & Cherishing Memories

Inspired Sweet Spot

Alex Iwobi is Making Christmas Extra Merry with a Holiday Shop Offering Free Food & Essentials for Families

BN TV Sweet Spot

Sir Dee & Chloe Get Cosy Sharing Their Christmas Stories on "My Favourite Christmas Memory"

Scoop Sweet Spot

“The Best Part of Me is That I’m You” – Nancy Isime's Letter to Herself is Giving Us All the Feels

BN TV Relationships Scoop Sweet Spot

Blac Chyna & Derrick Milano Share it All: Love, Sobriety and Wedding Dreams

Living Scoop Sweet Spot

Powede Awujo's Christmas Tree is Giving Us All the Warm Fuzzies—Here's How to Recreate it

Sweet Spot Weddings

Georgina and Emmanuel Went From Being Family Friends To Starting Their Own Family!

Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Iyabo Ojo is the Moment! See Her Absolutely Stunning 47th Birthday Looks

Beauty Sweet Spot

A New Queen! Doris Ogah is the 45th Miss Nigeria

BN TV Sweet Spot

3 Celebrations, 1 Day: Nancy Isime Went Big for Her 33rd–Watch the Videos

Sweet Spot

Kate Henshaw Reflects on Christmas, Finding Comfort, Hope & Cherishing Memories

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Christmas is that special time of year when joy and reflection go hand in hand and Kate Henshaw has captured this in her latest post.

She shared photos of herself by her Christmas tree, along with a heartfelt message that reminds us of the true reason for the season: the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope and abundant life He brings.

Kate also extended a comforting message to those who, like her, have experienced loss this year.

She wrote:

There is certainly something about this time of the year, something about Christmas.

Apart from the decorations, the lights, the mood, it is a reminder of the birth of the One who came that we might have life, and have it more abundantly.

Jesus Christ, the King Of Kings

To those who like me have lost a loved one this year, be comforted. Hold on to the memories and honour their lives lived by truly giving all of yourself in whatever you put your hands to do.

God is faithful.

See her post below:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Kate Henshaw (@k8henshaw)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

css.php