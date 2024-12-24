Kate Henshaw Reflects on Christmas, Finding Comfort, Hope & Cherishing Memories

Christmas is that special time of year when joy and reflection go hand in hand and Kate Henshaw has captured this in her latest post.

She shared photos of herself by her Christmas tree, along with a heartfelt message that reminds us of the true reason for the season: the birth of Jesus Christ and the hope and abundant life He brings.

Kate also extended a comforting message to those who, like her, have experienced loss this year.

She wrote:

There is certainly something about this time of the year, something about Christmas. Apart from the decorations, the lights, the mood, it is a reminder of the birth of the One who came that we might have life, and have it more abundantly. Jesus Christ, the King Of Kings To those who like me have lost a loved one this year, be comforted. Hold on to the memories and honour their lives lived by truly giving all of yourself in whatever you put your hands to do. God is faithful.

See her post below: