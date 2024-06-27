Sweet Spot
Presenting… Sharon Ooja and Her ‘Odogwu Silencer’
Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja weds the king of her heart in a traditional wedding ceremony, and the first look at the happy couple is nothing short of regal.
Sharon looks radiant in a white lace gown designed by Amy Aghomi. The dress features a plunging neckline and shimmers with every move, thanks to its intricate details. A sparkling silver head tie and statement jewellery complemented the gown perfectly. To complete the glamorous look, Bibyonce worked her magic on Sharon’s makeup, creating a smoky eye and a bold red lip.
View this post on Instagram
But Sharon isn’t the only one who is stealing the show. Her groom, dressed in crisp white traditional attire by Atafo, looks exactly like the Igbo king. A red cap and coral bead accessories add regal touches to his outfit.
View this post on Instagram
The chemistry between the couple is undeniable. Congratulations to Sharon and her groom. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.
View this post on Instagram