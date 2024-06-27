Presenting... Sharon Ooja and Her 'Odogwu Silencer'

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja weds the king of her heart in a traditional wedding ceremony, and the first look at the happy couple is nothing short of regal.

Sharon looks radiant in a white lace gown designed by Amy Aghomi. The dress features a plunging neckline and shimmers with every move, thanks to its intricate details. A sparkling silver head tie and statement jewellery complemented the gown perfectly. To complete the glamorous look, Bibyonce worked her magic on Sharon’s makeup, creating a smoky eye and a bold red lip.

But Sharon isn’t the only one who is stealing the show. Her groom, dressed in crisp white traditional attire by Atafo, looks exactly like the Igbo king. A red cap and coral bead accessories add regal touches to his outfit.

The chemistry between the couple is undeniable. Congratulations to Sharon and her groom. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.