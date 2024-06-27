Connect with us

Sweet Spot Weddings

Presenting... Sharon Ooja and Her 'Odogwu Silencer'

Sweet Spot Weddings

Love, Family & A New Ride... Here’s Your Front Seat View of Davido & Chioma's Traditional Wedding

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It’s the #ChiVido2024! Here’s Your First Look at Davido & Chioma’s Trad

Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

#ChiVido2024: Davido & Chioma Through The Years

Beauty BN TV Culture Music News Style Sweet Spot Weddings

When a Real Yoruba Prince Gets Married: Davido & Chioma Raise the Bar in Modern Traditional Attires

Music Relationships Sweet Spot Weddings

It's #ChiVido2024 Time! Check Out Davido & Chioma's Pre-Wedding Photos ❤️

Beauty BN TV Music News Style Sweet Spot

CHIVIDO Steeze: Davido & Chioma Caught on Camera, Out for One-of-a-Kind Lagos Nightlife | WATCH

Sweet Spot Weddings

Chelsea & Daniel Took Their Love to Jamaica For Their Beautiful Destination Wedding

Features Living Sweet Spot

Kosisochukwu Ugorji: How I Overcame Academic Struggles to Achieve a 4.06 GPA at Columbia University

Inspired Living Sweet Spot

Celebrating Dads! See How Your Faves are Showing Their Love on Father's Day

Sweet Spot

Presenting… Sharon Ooja and Her ‘Odogwu Silencer’

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja weds the king of her heart in a traditional wedding ceremony, and the first look at the happy couple is nothing short of regal.

Sharon looks radiant in a white lace gown designed by Amy Aghomi. The dress features a plunging neckline and shimmers with every move, thanks to its intricate details. A sparkling silver head tie and statement jewellery complemented the gown perfectly. To complete the glamorous look, Bibyonce worked her magic on Sharon’s makeup, creating a smoky eye and a bold red lip.

But Sharon isn’t the only one who is stealing the show. Her groom, dressed in crisp white traditional attire by Atafo, looks exactly like the Igbo king. A red cap and coral bead accessories add regal touches to his outfit.

The chemistry between the couple is undeniable. Congratulations to Sharon and her groom. We wish them a lifetime of love and happiness together.

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations

Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy

Yvonne Mtengwa Talks Becoming a PR and Communications Maven in Today’s Work & Life in Dubai

Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience
css.php