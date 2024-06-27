Sharon Ooja’s Nollywood Besties & Bridesmaids Are Giving Major Wedding Fashion Inspo

Sharon Ooja‘s big day is here!

The Nollywood actress is tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony today, and while all eyes are on the bride (and rightfully so!), her stunning bridesmaids look gorgeous as well.

Her Nollywood besties and bridesmaids, including Jemima Osunde, Bisola Aiyeola, and Ini Dima-Okojie, are serving serious squad goals in emerald green. The structured and embellished gowns offer a touch of glamour, while the beige Gele in various styles add a unique twist to their coordinated look.

It’s a beautiful display of friendship and fashion, and we can’t wait to see more photos from the ceremony.

Check them out:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Omowunmi “Mimi” Onalaja (@mimionalaja)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa’s Top Wedding Website (@bellanaijaweddings)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

View this post on Instagram A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)