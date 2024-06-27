Connect with us

Nollywood Weddings

Sharon Ooja's Nollywood Besties & Bridesmaids Are Giving Major Wedding Fashion Inspo

BN TV Movies & TV Music Nollywood

You've Got to Watch This Stanley Okorie Interview + "Billionaire" Performance on #WithChude

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Funke Akindele Bares All on Overcoming Rejection, Building a Film Empire & More on Arise News

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Mrs. Kasali's Son Turns the Office Upside Down in Episode 2 of Ndani TV's "Bottomline"

Movies & TV Nollywood

Bolanle Austen-Peters' "House of Ga'a" Arrives on Netflix July 26th | See First Looks

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Watch the Trailer of Emmanuel Iren's "What About Us?" Starring Kunle Remi, Folu Storms & Uzor Arukwe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Sola Fola-Alade Debuts Film "Stolen" Starring Genoveva Umeh, Seun Ajayi & Demi Banwo

Movies & TV Nollywood

A Look At Sola Sobowale's Iconic Nollywood Filmography Through The Years

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

#DemocracyDay: 5 Nollywood Movies That’ll Take You on a Cinematic Journey through Nigeria's History

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Daniel Oriahi's "The Weekend" Starring Uzoamaka Aniunoh, Bucci Franklin & Meg Otanwa Premieres at Tribeca Film Festival

Nollywood

Sharon Ooja’s Nollywood Besties & Bridesmaids Are Giving Major Wedding Fashion Inspo

Avatar photo

Published

5 hours ago

 on

Sharon Ooja‘s big day is here!

The Nollywood actress is tying the knot in a traditional wedding ceremony today, and while all eyes are on the bride (and rightfully so!), her stunning bridesmaids look gorgeous as well.

Her Nollywood besties and bridesmaids, including Jemima Osunde, Bisola Aiyeola, and Ini Dima-Okojie, are serving serious squad goals in emerald green. The structured and embellished gowns offer a touch of glamour, while the beige Gele in various styles add a unique twist to their coordinated look.

It’s a beautiful display of friendship and fashion, and we can’t wait to see more photos from the ceremony.

Check them out:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bisola Aiyeola (@iambisola)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Dima-Okojie (@inidimaokojie)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija (@bellanaija)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nancy.E.Isime (@nancyisimeofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THE BEV ™️ (@beverly_osu)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Barbara Onyejose (@barbara.onyejose)

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

The Changing Sounds of Eid

Mmesoma Victory Aguzue: Marriage Is Beyond Societal Expectations

Wunmi Adelusi: How Can Women Maintain Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s Legacy

Yvonne Mtengwa Talks Becoming a PR and Communications Maven in Today’s Work & Life in Dubai

Sahndra Fon Dufe: My American Black Film Festival Experience
css.php