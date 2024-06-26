15 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]

Connect with us

Hey BellaStylistas!

We are back with a deep dive into the slayage that went down at #CHIVIDO2024. Without mincing words, Stylistas came with their A-game to celebrate the globally renowned Davido and his culinary connoisseur wife, the love of his life, Chioma Adeleke (nee Rowland).

It was a star-studded affair in Lagos State, Nigeria, as the couple officially performed their customary marriage rights tying the knot in style. But this post is not about the gorgeous couple, rather it’s about the style stars who impeccably graced the occasion.

We’re talking about some serious Aso Ebi style inspirations, and we’ve got the top looks. From the corsets to the interesting colour infusions, and the fashion-forward flair, these Belles cooked, ate and left no crumbs.

Many of your favourites: Ini Edo, Ruth Kadiri, Priscilla Ojo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Diane Russet, Veekee James, and more were there. So, get ready to be obsessed as you scroll:

Ruth Kadiri

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ruth Kadiri Ezerika (@ruthkadiri)

Adaeze Yobo

Diane Russet

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Diane Russet (@diane.russet)

Stephanie Coker Aderinokun

Veekee James Atere

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by VEEKEE JAMES ATERE (@veekee_james)

Ify Okoye

Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (@missamadi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna (@missamadi)

Sasha Ujunwa Okafor

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by OKAFOR UJUNWA SASHA (@sashakafor1)

Priscilla Ajoke Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Priscilla Ajoke Ojo (@its.priscy)

Iyabo Ojo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Queen Mother (@iyaboojofespris)

Lilian Esoro

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Esoro (@lilianesoroo)

Ini Edo

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Ini Edo (@iniedo)

Nkechi Blessing Sunday

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by DR.NBS (@nkechiblessingsunday)

Fancy Acholonu

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Fancy Acholonu (@fancyacholonu)

Sharon Ademefun: Sister of the Groom

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Sharon Ademefun (@lifeofrona01)

