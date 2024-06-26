Beauty
15 Top Looks From Aso Ebi Bellas at #CHIVIDO2024 [WATCH]
Hey BellaStylistas!
We are back with a deep dive into the slayage that went down at #CHIVIDO2024. Without mincing words, Stylistas came with their A-game to celebrate the globally renowned Davido and his culinary connoisseur wife, the love of his life, Chioma Adeleke (nee Rowland).
It was a star-studded affair in Lagos State, Nigeria, as the couple officially performed their customary marriage rights tying the knot in style. But this post is not about the gorgeous couple, rather it’s about the style stars who impeccably graced the occasion.
We’re talking about some serious Aso Ebi style inspirations, and we’ve got the top looks. From the corsets to the interesting colour infusions, and the fashion-forward flair, these Belles cooked, ate and left no crumbs.
Many of your favourites: Ini Edo, Ruth Kadiri, Priscilla Ojo, Stephanie Coker Aderinokun, Diane Russet, Veekee James, and more were there. So, get ready to be obsessed as you scroll:
Ruth Kadiri
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Adaeze Yobo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Diane Russet
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Stephanie Coker Aderinokun
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Veekee James Atere
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Ify Okoye
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Vannessa Amadi-Ogbonna
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Sasha Ujunwa Okafor
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Priscilla Ajoke Ojo
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
Iyabo Ojo
View this post on Instagram
Lilian Esoro
View this post on Instagram
Ini Edo
View this post on Instagram
Nkechi Blessing Sunday
View this post on Instagram
Fancy Acholonu
View this post on Instagram
Sharon Ademefun: Sister of the Groom
View this post on Instagram