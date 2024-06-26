A Night of Prestige: The Macallan Introduces ‘A Night On Earth – The Journey’ in Lagos

As an ode to universal ties that unite – sharing, belonging, and wishing – Scottish whisky brand, The Macallan, hosted an exclusive whisky-tasting immersion for some of the country’s most notable entertainment personalities, on Saturday, May 25, 2024 at Booze.ng Victoria Island, Lagos.

This is a sequel to the unveiling of “A Night On Earth – The Journey”, in April, and marks a strategic move to tap into the growing demand for premium spirits in Nigeria’s evolving consumer market.

Designed for Nigeria’s affluent population seeking unique experiences, the new range offers an immersive whisky experience that celebrates nostalgic moments and the anticipation of homecoming.

A-list Nollywood actor, Efa Iwara; reality TV star and socialite, Diane Russet, media personality and Group Vice President, Wakanow Group, Gbemi Olateru-Olagbegi, former BB Naija star, Elozonam, were some of the prominent faces at the event.

Opening the event, The Macallan Brand Educator and Ambassador, Lagos, Daniel Atteh shared,

In the realm of whisky, each sip is a chapter in a story, a narrative woven with craftsmanship, heritage, and the essence of the land from which it hails. But tonight, we embark on a new tale, one that resonates deeply with the spirit of adventure and the promise of new beginnings, welcome to The Macallan: “A Night on Earth, The Journey.”

Speaking on the partnership, Managing Director, Booze.ng, Bennet Imasuen highlighted,

“Partnering with The Macallan for ‘A Night On Earth – The Journey’ reflects our commitment to delivering exclusive and immersive experiences to our consumers. This event highlights our dedication to offering the finest spirits and delivering unforgettable moments of indulgence.”

The Macallan’s continuous expansion in Nigeria’s premium spirits market comes at a time of rising social and economic affluence in the entertainment and business industry, making it an opportune moment to introduce innovative offerings tailored to the country’s dynamic consumer landscape.

As the brand continues its push to elevate the whisky experience in Nigeria, “A Night On Earth – The Journey” represents a compelling addition to its portfolio of premium single-malt whiskies, positioning it as one of the frontrunners in Nigeria’s luxury spirits segment.

