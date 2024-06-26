Dr Teal’s Relaunches Brand in Nigeria, Bringing Stakeholders Together to Celebrate Wellness and Commitment to Quality

Dr Teal’s, one of the leading personal care brands focused on bringing everyday wellness to consumers through bath and skincare products, hosted guests at an exclusive relaunch event and immersive wellness experience.

The brand leveraged this event as an opportunity to affirm its commitment to its consumers in Nigeria and its dedication to continuous customer satisfaction. It was also an avenue to introduce two new product ranges.

The event, which brought together the brand’s stakeholders—including local exclusive product distributors, legal partners, international and local brand representatives, female and male content creators, influencers, retailers, and media—was themed “Dr Teal’s Wellness Experience” and held at EbonyLife Place, Victoria Island, on Friday, June 21, 2024.

Guests of the brand were treated to interesting conversations about wellness, delicious canapés, meals, and drinks during food breaks, live product demonstrations, and a product unveiling of the newly introduced Dr Teal’s Prebiotic Lemon Balm Range and Avocado Ceramide Range.

Kicking off the evening with an engaging panel session featuring popular creators Ify Okoye, Ayoyinka Abolarin, and holistic wellness expert Damilola Adedeji, with Nicole Chikwe as the host, the audience’s favorite moms and millennial content creators discussed the creators’ lives and the effect of trends and algorithms, navigating real life versus social media, and, most importantly, how Dr Teal’s helps enhance the quality of their sleep as creators and moms.

The second panel session featured Gen Z female creators Kamsi, Angel Obasi ‘Style Connoisseur,’ and Nonye Udeogu ‘This Thing Called Fashion.’

They were joined by Damilola Adedeji and event host Nicole Chikwe. These ladies discussed managing anxiety and disappointment when content underperforms, and how Dr Teal’s bathing ritual helps in destressing and unplugging as creatives.

To round off the panel sessions for the evening, popular male creators Akah Anani, JayOnAir, Frank Itom, and Dami Dave joined Nicole Chikwe and Damilola Adedeji in a conversation centered on men and wellness.

They also spoke about maintaining calm in the presence of social media negativity and how Dr Teal’s products boost their wellness journey as content creators.

Holistic wellness expert Damilola Adedeji, who co-hosted the event, led a live product demonstration of the new range and other Dr Teal’s products, helping guests understand what happens in the body, soul, and mind when Dr Teal’s products and expert detox, unplug, and destress techniques are infused into their daily wellness rituals.

Vivienne Odofin-Daniel, Strategic Manager for Dr Teal’s Nigeria, thanked guests and mentioned that the brand has now rebranded and sports a new look, with a subtle but clear difference to help consumers avoid the consumption of counterfeit products.

“Dr Teal’s has rebranded with a new look, and you’ll be seeing the new packaging all around. There’s a subtle difference but it’s very clear. Another major way through which we are helping our audience differentiate between counterfeit and original Dr Teal’s products is our new line of distribution. We are distributing exclusively with Perfect Trust Cosmetics and Jumia, and we are partnering with certain key stores to ensure that you are getting the original products and you get your money’s worth.”

Also speaking about the new product range from the brand, Vivienne expressed her excitement at the unveiling of the new Dr Teal’s Prebiotic Lemon Balm Range and Avocado Ceramide Range.

“I am super excited about the two products that we are launching and announcing officially today. We have the Prebiotic Lemon Balm Range which is so refreshing, so beautiful, and great for the skin. It’s such a beautiful blend of citrus that has never been before. Another one that blows my mind is the Ceramide and Avocado oil range because it is so mindful of a brand to merge ceramide and such an amazing superfood fruit like Avocado oil, and having it in not just oil but lotion, wash, and salt. It is such an all-round amazing experience for Dr Teal’s and its consumers.”

Vivienne completed her statement by assuring consumers that with these new products, they would be spending longer hours washing and soaking in and practicing better self-care routines in their bathroom.

The brand’s decision to relaunch and introduce new product lines comes after grappling with the effects of counterfeiting in the Nigerian market.

Over the past months, Dr Teal’s has partnered with the National Agency for Food and Drug Administration and Control (NAFDAC) and the Nigerian Police Force to combat the counterfeiting menace plaguing the consumer goods industry.

This move by Dr Teal’s represents a significant commitment to the country and its citizens, emphasizing the brand’s dedication to growing alongside the nation and investing in their wellness and safety by ensuring only quality standard products are available to consumers.

Dr Teal’s enthusiasts can now shop directly from the brand’s authorized distributors at any Perfect Trust Cosmetics outlet, on Dr Teal’s store on Jumia, or at key retail stores like Prince Ebeano Supermarket and H Medix.

For more information, visit Dr Teal’s Instagram at @DrTealsOfficialNigeria.

Sponsored Content