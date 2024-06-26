What Went Down in Abuja? Inside the 3-Day Jameson Distillery Tour Extravaganza

The Jameson Distillery Tour brought a taste of Ireland to Abuja, with a three-day event showcasing the whiskey-making process and offering attendees a chance to sample Jameson cocktails and explore Irish culture.

This exciting three-day celebration was held at Doxa Park, Abuja, from Friday, May 24th to Sunday, May 26th, 2024. JDOT infused Abuja with a touch of Irish charm and the smooth taste of triple-distilled Irish whiskey, celebrating the spirit of Jameson in a truly unforgettable manner.

The first day kicked off with OfTheBuj, bringing the vibe and energy of Abuja’s youth to the JDOT scene. Not even the rain could dampen the spirits, as the crowds turned up to enjoy nonstop fun with Jameson and OfTheBuj.

The second day explored the versatility of Jameson Irish Whiskey in food pairings. Local Abuja foodies, in collaboration with AbujaEats, enjoyed a food festival showcasing gourmet takes on classic comfort food alongside Jameson.

The final day saw SabiGroove transform Doxa Park into a Caribbean-themed party, taking Abuja to ‘Guava Island’. High-energy dance performances, live bands, and guest artist performances took whiskey lovers on a journey of fun and memorable experiences with Jameson Irish Whiskey.

In the spirit of their #WidenTheCircle mantra, the three-day event allowed Abuja to learn about the Jameson distillery, as it is in Bow Street, Dublin while engaging with the vibes and culture of Abuja through collaboration with three major partners.

Jameson has been built on the power of connecting people., said Bodam Taiwo, Head of Portfolio, Pernod Ricard Nigeria. Everybody knows about Abuja’s vibrant culture and Alte scene, so it was a no-brainer for us to come here and celebrate that with an infusion of Jameson. We are happy to have come here, and love how Abuja has come out in their thousands to widen the circle and celebrate with us

Throughout the weekend, guests gained insights into the meticulous production process that sets Jameson apart—from the carefully selected grains to the art of distilling, maturing, and, of course, tasting! JDOT Abuja was all about brand education, vibes, connections, and widening the circle. Jameson Nigeria looks forward to more events in Abuja and many more across the country.

To stay updated on all upcoming Jameson Nigeria events, please visit, the Jameson whiskey website or follow on Instagram, X, and Facebook; @jamesonngr. Jameson could be coming to your city soon!

Pernod Ricard Nigeria is the local affiliate of Pernod Ricard, a global leader in wines and spirits. Pernod Ricard holds a comprehensive portfolio of premium and luxury brands, with 16 out of the top 100 spirit brands in the world, including Jameson Irish Whiskey, Beefeater Gin, Martell Cognac, Seagram’s Imperial Blue Whisky, Absolut Vodka, Ballantine’s, Chivas Regal, The Glenlivet Scotch Whisky, Olmeca Tequila, Malibu Liqueur, and Mumm Champagne.

Founded in 1780 by John Jameson, Jameson is a high-selling Irish whiskey in the world. Produced in the distillery in Middleton, County Cork, from malted and unmalted Irish barley, Jameson’s blended whiskeys are triple-distilled, resulting in exceptional smoothness.

Sponsored Content