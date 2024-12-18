Connect with us

Check Out This Week’s Stylish Workwear Looks | Edition 242

All the Classy Glam & Stylish Looks from AY Makun's "The Waiter" Premiere

BNers, We Are Taking 'Couch Potato' Style Inspo for the Holidays from Tayo Oyindamola Idowu

Tems Wraps Up 2024 in Style with Sparkling Outfits for Her Final Shows in Saudi Arabia & Dubai | See Photos

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

A Legacy Woven With Love: Deola & Teniola Sagoe Cover Marie Claire Nigeria's Holiday Edition

Gosh Wardrobe: Crafting Bespoke Fashion for the Bold, Sophisticated Woman of Today

SPOTTED: Chlöe Bailey & Burna Boy 'Arm in Arm' Enjoying Lagos Nightlife Together

Toyin Abraham, Ini Edo & More Stars Rocked Pastel Glam at "Alakada! Bad and Boujee" Premiere

4 Premieres, 1 Fabulous Nollywood Week: See the Top Looks on This BN Style Roundup

This edition features interesting outfits and looks for every woman and man regardless of personal style. In this edition, you’ll find all the style inspo needed for you to turn up at your office looking stylish and to stand out in the best ways possible. With style inspiration from our favourite celebrities and real-life career women and men, let us inspire your style!

This is the BNStyle Workwear Series – your weekly fix of workwear fashion. Check on real career women and men with real styles below. Consider this your guide to navigating chic, workwear style whenever, wherever.

For more workwear inspiration on Instagram, tap the Follow button @BellaNaijaStyle

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Rakiya Abdul Karim (@theriyah_abdul)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Dr. B (@rutie___b)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jennie Jenkins (@thejenniejenkins)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Daiquan (@idesign8)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Nthambe 🇿🇦 (@nthambe633)

