Tems Wraps Up 2024 in Style with Sparkling Outfits for Her Final Shows in Saudi Arabia & Dubai | See Photos

Tems Wraps Up 2024 in Style with Sparkling Outfits for Her Final Shows in Saudi Arabia & Dubai | See Photos

Published

3 hours ago

 on

It’s Tems’ final shows of the year in Saudi Arabia and Dubai, and as always, the superstar showed up looking stunning.

Rocking two gliterring outfits for both shows, the first look is a chic jumpsuit with gloves, featuring a bralette with a halter neckline. The second is a black long-sleeve gown, also shimmering in glitter. Each outfit perfectly accentuates and flatters her figure beautifully.

Of course, her look isn’t complete without her signature makeup, featruing high slanted eyebrows and sultry eyes.  Her cornrow braids added the perfect finishing touch, and the accessories she chose made just as much of a statement as the outfits themselves.

“Last shows of the year in Saudi & Dubai,” she shared in her caption.

Tems also recently dropped her music video for “Get It Right” featuring Asake, adding to her wrap-up for the year.

Check out more photos from her stylish finale at Saudi Arabia and Dubai

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by TEMS (@temsbaby)

