Midea Hosts Her Partners to a Dynamic Seminar, Showcasing the Advanced Cutting Edge Cooling Solutions

Midea, one of the global leaders in home appliances and HVAC solutions, hosted its highly anticipated seminar with its B2B partners in Abuja recently.

The event brought together top dealers and industry professionals to explore Midea’s latest advancements in cooling systems, including refrigerators and air conditioners, while strengthening partnerships and enhancing dealer knowledge.

The seminar featured a dynamic agenda, including in-depth product presentations, training sessions, and interactive discussions. Attendees were introduced to Midea’s newest innovations, such as high-efficiency inverter technology in air conditioners and smart, energy-saving features in refrigerators.

The event also provided a platform for dealers to share insights, explore market trends, and align strategies for meeting the growing demand for modern, eco-friendly cooling solutions in Nigeria.

Key highlights of the seminar include an exclusive presentation of Midea’s latest refrigerators and air conditioners, emphasizing advanced cooling performance, energy efficiency, and innovative designs tailored for the Nigerian market.

Speaking at the event, Bright Yao, Midea Regional Director, AFRICA, stated:

“Today, at the 2024 Midea Dealers’ Seminar in Abuja, we celebrate the remarkable journey of Midea in Africa and reaffirm our commitment to innovation, partnership, and growth. Midea has evolved into a Fortune Global 500 company, with a presence in over 200 countries and annual revenues exceeding $50 billion. In Africa, our strategic focus is on localization, sustainability, dealer empowerment, and customer-centric innovation. These pillars are vital to addressing the unique needs of this vibrant market and driving mutual success. Together, we will continue to transform the industry, delivering products and solutions that redefine excellence. Here’s to a future of innovation, collaboration, and shared prosperity for Midea and our partners.”

Alice Du, Midea RAC Sales Manager reiterated that:

“Midea’s air conditioning solutions are redefining cooling technology in the Nigerian market, and we are thrilled to share our unique strengths with our valued dealers here. Our air conditioning systems stand out due to their innovative features and user-centric design. The unique selling points of Midea ACs include: Inverter Technology; Eco-Friendly Refrigerants; Smart Control Features: Quiet Operation; Durability and Reliability. These unique features not only set Midea apart but also address the specific needs of the Nigerian market, where energy efficiency, affordability, and reliability are critical. Our UNICOOL ACs have been specially developed to address the needs of this region. Together, we are ensuring that Midea remains the preferred choice for air conditioning systems in Nigeria and beyond.”

Also speaking at the event, Louis Zang, Home Appliances Sales Manager, mentioned that;

“At Midea, we take pride in delivering innovative home appliance solutions that cater to the evolving needs of Nigerian households. Our range of refrigerators embodies this commitment and is especially reflected in the new MEET Series and our Side-By-Side refrigerator range. Midea refrigerators are designed to offer the perfect blend of technology, efficiency, and style. Key features that set them apart include: Energy Efficiency; Fast Cooling and Even Distribution: Spacious and Flexible Storage: Sleek and Durable Design: Eco-Friendly Operation: Together, we are shaping a future where Midea refrigerators are the first choice for every home in Nigeria, thanks to their superior performance, reliability, and affordability.”

The seminar concluded with a networking session, fostering stronger connections between Midea and its valued partners and industry associates.

The event also underscored Midea’s vision of building a robust distribution ecosystem while driving growth in the cooling systems market across Nigeria.

About Midea Group

Midea is one of over 10 brands within the smart home appliance business of Midea Group.

Midea Group, established in 1968, is a leading global high-technology company ranked #277 on the 2024 Fortune Global 500 list, and one of the world’s largest home appliance manufacturing companies which businesses go beyond smart home appliances.

In early 2021 the company streamlined its core units into five high-growth business pillars to pave the new future growth path: Smart Home, Electro-Mechanical, Building Technologies, Robotics & Automation and Digital Innovation.

All businesses of Midea Group are striving for one credo: #HumanizingTechnology

The Midea brand believes in providing surprisingly-friendly solutions by adopting a consumer-centric and problem-solving approach. Going above and beyond for the future, constantly exploring and inventing to meet the ever-changing demand of our consumers – enabling them to ‘make yourself at home’.

Midea Group’s globally 35 production centers and over 166,000 employees in more than 200 countries and regions generated an annual revenue of more than USD 53.26billion in 2021. Its 28 worldwide innovation centers and the strong commitment to R&D have resulted in more than 62,000 authorized patents to-date.

Sponsored Content