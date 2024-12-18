African Storytelling Takes an Exciting Turn With the S16 Film Festival 2024 in Partnership With Sterling Bank

Sterling Bank solidified its leadership in Africa’s creative economy with its sponsorship of the 2024 S16 Film Festival, one of the continent’s foremost platforms for cutting-edge independent filmmaking.

Curated by the Surreal Collective in partnership with A Whitespace Creative Agency, the festival has earned global recognition, attracting over 2,000 attendees in its 2023 edition and forging alliances with prestigious cultural institutions such as the Dutch and French embassies. -[DO1]

The 2024 festival, themed “Technologics”, explored the transformative power of technology in African storytelling. Attendees experienced cutting-edge film screenings, immersive exhibitions, expert panel discussions, and masterclasses that highlighted how African filmmakers are leveraging technology to redefine the cinematic experience and push creative boundaries.

For Sterling Bank, this partnership is a bold declaration of its mission to reshape Africa’s creative economy through relentless innovation, funding and industry leadership.

In today’s world, where stories drive influence and economies, we recognize creativity as a force that shapes the future, said Maurice Igugu, Chief Marketing Officer at Sterling Bank. The S16 Film Festival embodied this vision by merging the art of storytelling with groundbreaking technologies that redefine African cinema. We’re proud to champion this transformative platform and empower the next wave of visionary filmmakers, he added.

Through its Creative & Entertainment Business Department, Sterling Bank actively builds deeper relationships and collaborates with industry leaders and creative professionals by providing essential resources, access to funding, mentorship as well as capacity-building opportunities.

By combining visionary capital with unbridled creativity, the bank is establishing itself as one of the key financial partners in Africa’s creative economy and cultural renaissance.

Sterling Bank’s partnership with the S16 Film Festival aligns with its broader mission: to inspire, enable, and empower creative professionals across Africa. At the festival, the bank enabled the connection and collaboration between innovators, filmmakers, and industry leaders to craft the next chapter of Africa’s cultural legacy.

