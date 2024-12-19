Connect with us

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

4 hours ago

Snoop Dogg attended the Los Angeles Premiere of Gladiator II with his wife Shante Broadus in winter white looks. The longtime couple complemented each other: while Snoop chose a cream coat featuring a furry white embellishment, Shante sported a white blazer with pearl-embellished sleeves.

The rapper-turned-mogul, who recently joined The Voice as a judge, layered a white sweater underneath his coat with a pair of pleated white pants, and light brown sneakers from his Skechers collab. His choice was the high-top Snoop One ‘Doggy Bonez’ model.

The classic lace-up footwear is stamped with a gothic “S”, crisscrossed dog bones, a dog head, and “1971” the year Snoop was born. He accessorized the fabulous look with an iced necklace, bejewelled aviator sunglasses, rings, and a watch.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Shante complemented her husband’s look with a bold, monochrome look. She layered a sleek, white blazer over a plunging neckline top, creating a dramatic and stylish contrast. Her wide-leg black trousers and white hat added the required elegant touch.

She kept her accessories minimal, likely opting for delicate silver jewellery. Her hair was sleek, completing the modern and sophisticated look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by snoopdogg (@snoopdogg)

 

@snoopdogg

@bosslady_ent

@hollywoodreporter

@entertainmenttonight

