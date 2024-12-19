Connect with us

BN TV Style TRAVEL

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

BN TV Music

Alicia Keys Spreads Holiday Joy with Visualiser for “Happy Xmas (War Is Over)”

BN TV Events Movies Music Style

Snoop Dogg Made a Splash at Gladiator II Premiere in Matchy Style with Wifey, Shante Broadus [WATCH]

BN TV Cuisine

DIY Samosa & Spring Rolls Wrappers? Sisi Yemmie Makes it Simple!

BN TV Inspired Living Relationships Style Sweet Spot

Oprah Winfrey & Friends Throw a Star-Studded Birthday Surprise for Gayle King's 70th!

BN TV Sweet Spot

Michelle Obama Says Barack is the Toughest to Shop For | Her Hilarious Holiday Chat with Jennifer Hudson

Beauty BN TV Music News Promotions Relationships Scoop Style Sweet Spot

Ayra Starr & Mo Abudu Reunite, Redefining Sisterhood & Ageless Glamour | WATCH

BN TV Cuisine

Take Your Fried Rice to the Next Level with Queen Help’s Spring Fried Rice Recipe

BN TV Movies & TV Nollywood

Three Couples, One Train Ride: Watch the Trailer of "Conversations in Transit” Starring RMD, Osas Ighodaro, Alexx Ekubo & More

BN TV Music

Burna Boy Throws it All in New Single "Bundle By Bundle"

BN TV

Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights

Avatar photo

Published

3 hours ago

 on

Temi Otedola is giving us major FOMO (fear of missing out) with her Parisian holiday snaps! This style star and her beau are living their best lives in the City of Lights, and their fashion is nothing short of enviable.

Temi rocks a chic Miu Miu coat, perfect for a romantic stroll down Parisian avenues, while her statement Lexxola sunglasses add a touch of mystery. A peek at Mr Eazi‘s outfit hints at a laid-back cool aesthetic, a perfect complement to Temi’s polished look.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Temiloluwa Otedola (@temiotedola)

But wait, there’s more! We can’t ignore the subtle brand shoutout to Heaven May, sparking curiosity. Is this a Parisian souvenir or a taste of things to come?

Stay tuned for more updates on Temi’s Parisian adventures res, let’s see if those Heaven May pieces result in a full-fledged collab!

 

CREDITS

BellaStylistas: @temiotedola and @mreazi

Wearing @lexxola sunglasses, @miumiu coat and @heavenmayhem_

Photos: @sam.visions

Stay ahead of the curve with updates from BellaNaijaStyle.com

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

The Definitive Guide to African Style Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now! Connect with us! Send an email: [email protected] Follow us on Instagram: @bellanaijastyle

css.php