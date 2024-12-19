BN TV
Temi Otedola Is Back in Paris, Check Out Her Holiday Style Updates from the City of Lights
Temi Otedola is giving us major FOMO (fear of missing out) with her Parisian holiday snaps! This style star and her beau are living their best lives in the City of Lights, and their fashion is nothing short of enviable.
Temi rocks a chic Miu Miu coat, perfect for a romantic stroll down Parisian avenues, while her statement Lexxola sunglasses add a touch of mystery. A peek at Mr Eazi‘s outfit hints at a laid-back cool aesthetic, a perfect complement to Temi’s polished look.
But wait, there’s more! We can’t ignore the subtle brand shoutout to Heaven May, sparking curiosity. Is this a Parisian souvenir or a taste of things to come?
Stay tuned for more updates on Temi’s Parisian adventures res, let’s see if those Heaven May pieces result in a full-fledged collab!
CREDITS
BellaStylistas: @temiotedola and @mreazi
Wearing @lexxola sunglasses, @miumiu coat and @heavenmayhem_
Photos: @sam.visions