Celebrations: Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine Releases Their Last Issue for 2024

As we wrap up the year, the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine ends 2024 with a big bang! After rolling-out 11 successful issues back to back, their editorial air took on a celebratory whoosh. Their December issue, Celebrations, explored the multifaceted nature of holiday celebrations, delving into how these festivities shape personal, family, and community lives.

“The airports get busier, the wind gets more chilly, the markets get louder, the streets get filled with more laughter, and we, whether alone or with company, begin to yearn for our holiday traditions,” Elvis Osifo, the Editor in Chief of the Lost In Lagos Plus Magazine tells us.

In this Gbemi Bad invites IJGBs to a memorable night at The Vault or a relaxing family beach day at Ilashe, while Fidelis Asie encourages backpacking adventures, highlighting how food and travel serve as powerful connectors that strengthen bonds within families and communities.

Amaka Amaku shares dreamy destinations for a magical Christmas, while Emmanuel Chuke emphasizes using this season as a time for reflection and renewal. Om inspires us to give back, yet Chef Chat tempts us to indulge in decadent delights.

Don’t forget to check out their top 10 holiday getaways in Western Nigeria and their top 5 holiday getaways in Northern Nigeria. They also have several holiday giveaways in store for everyone.

Every month, a business is featured as the ‘Spot of the Month,’ and this December, Celebrations gleams majestically at that spot. With four physical stores—two in Abuja, one in Jos, and one at 45a, Adebayo Doherty Street, Lekki Phase 1, Lagos—Celebrations bridges the gap between thoughtful intention and effortless execution.

Its robust online shopping and delivery system extends its reach to every corner of the country, ensuring no moment of love or gratitude is ever missed. Whether you’re someone who thrives on spontaneous acts of kindness or carefully planned surprises, Celebrations has something for you.

Top 10 Holiday Getaways in Lagos and Its Environs

The holiday season is upon us, and there’s no better time to explore some of the best getaways Lagos and its environs have to offer. Whether you’re looking for relaxation, adventure, or a blend of both, these destinations promise unforgettable experiences.



Jara Beach Resort

Jara Beach Resort is Nigeria’s award-winning all-inclusive oceanfront escape. With 17 coastal-inspired rooms, floating breakfasts, beachside picnics, and a private beach, it redefines indulgence. Guests enjoy vibrant activities, serene massages, and unforgettable moments like movies under the stars.

Perfect for day visits, retreats, or romantic getaways, Jara combines luxury with warmth in a family-run paradise.



Address: Jara Beach Resort, Lotu Street, Off Lekki Free Zone Road | T: 0703 513 7057 | IG: @jarabeachresortng

La Campagne Beach Resort

La Campagne Tropicana Beach Resort in Lagos is a nature lover’s paradise, blending African charm with luxurious comfort. Spanning 65 acres of pristine beach, mangrove forest, and lagoon, it offers unmatched biodiversity, serene chalets with modern amenities, and outdoor adventures.

From sipping fresh palm wine to kayaking or destination weddings, La Campagne is where African hospitality meets unforgettable experiences.



Address: Ikegun, Ibeju-Lekki Area, Off Lekki/Epe Expressway | T: 08077752827 | IG: @lacampagne_beachresort

Ziba Beach resort

Nestled in the serene coastal town of Okun-Mopo, Lagos, Ziba Beach Resort redefines relaxation as Nigeria’s first overwater beach retreat. This family-friendly destination combines breathtaking ocean views with luxurious amenities, including a beachside spa, cinema, games room, and child-friendly facilities.

With its unique blend of nature and sophistication, Ziba offers a picturesque escape perfect for creating lasting memories with loved ones.

Address: Okun Ajah Road, Mopo Akinlade Road, Ajah | T: 07047300013 | IG: @zibabeachresorts

234 Lofts Resort

234 Lofts Beach Resort is the epitome of seaside luxury, boasting 12 elegant lofts, 24-hour beach access, and premium cabanas for ultimate relaxation. Indulge in spa treatments, savor delectable food and drinks, or unwind in serene lounges by the ocean.

Perfect for sunbathing, swimming, or embracing coastal bliss, it’s Lagos’ ideal escape for leisure and tranquility.

Address: Oba Elegushi Beach Road, Lekki | T: 07011122204 | IG: @234lofts

Lakowe Lakes

Lakowe Lakes Golf and Country Estate offers a serene escape within the bustle of Lagos. Spanning 308 hectares, this eco-friendly estate features an 18-hole championship golf course, Balinese-inspired cottages, and over 14 man-made lakes.

With facilities for short stays, events, and wellness, it blends luxury and tranquility, making it a haven for relaxation and recreation amidst nature’s beauty.



Address: KM 35, Lekki-Epe Expressway Lakowe, Ibeju Lekki | T: +234 906 282 9048 | IG: @lakowe_lakes

Giwa Gardens Water Park

Step into a world of fun and relaxation at Giwa Gardens Water Park and Resort, the largest and most advanced water park in West Africa. Perfect for families and thrill-seekers, this destination features thrilling attractions like wave pools, pirate ships, adventure caves, and the exhilarating extreme river.

Guests can also unwind with luxurious resort amenities, savour delicious dining at the restaurants, and indulge in sweet treats from the ice cream and candy factories.



Address: Ejike Street, Native Villa Off Ablag Road, Monastery Way, Sangotedo | T: 09061554646 | IG: @giwagardens

XtraLarge Farms and Resorts

XtraLarge Farms’ AgriTech City redefines agriculture by blending cutting-edge technology with nature, and comfort. From serene country homes to world-class agricultural training and digital shopping with XtraTokens, it’s a haven for passionate farmers and curious tourists.

Offering unique hospitality, vibrant tours, and financial empowerment opportunities, AgriTech City transforms farming into a sustainable, rewarding lifestyle.

Address: Xtralarge Bus Stop, Custom Drum After Ajilete, Towards Idiroko Road, Ogun | T: 09134287656 | IG: @xtralargefarmsandresorts_

Bambu Beach Resort

Nestled on the picturesque shores of Ilashe, Lagos, Bambu Beach House is a six-bedroom masterpiece of modern architecture. With south-facing ocean views, sustainable design, and lush verandas, it harmonises luxury and nature.

Its minimalist interiors, serene pool deck, and grooved concrete façade make it a tranquil retreat and a bold statement in contemporary African coastal design.

Address: Okun Mopo Village, Lekki | T: 09115478497 | IG: @bambubeachlagos

Koko Beach Hotels and Resorts

Koko Beach is a hidden gem off the Lagos shoreline, offering an exclusive island experience. Accessible via a serene boat ride, it combines luxury with tranquility. With African-inspired suites, private terraces, splash pools, and breathtaking ocean views, it’s perfect for intimate getaways or rejuvenation.

Its lush setting and world-class hospitality create an unforgettable escape from the city’s bustle.

Address: 13A, Macdonald Road, Ikoyi | T: 09070007002 | IG: @kokobeachlagos

Kap Film Village And Resort

KAP Film Village and Resort in Igbojaye, Oyo State, offers a unique blend of rustic charm and modern luxury. Situated in serene landscapes, it boasts beautifully designed duplexes, vintage-inspired decor, and top-tier amenities like a pool, gym, and high-speed WiFi.

Perfect for relaxation or creative retreats, KAP seamlessly merges comfort with nature and Nigeria’s rich cinematic culture.

Address: Igbojaye, Oyo State | T: 0123 456 7890 | IG: @kapfilmvillageandresort

Top 5 Holiday Getaways in Abuja and Its Environs

From luxurious city hotels to tranquil farm retreats and scenic resorts, Abuja and its environs provide the perfect backdrop for a memorable holiday getaway. Whether you’re planning a family vacation, a romantic escape, or simply a break from the hustle of city life, these five destinations offer something for everyone.

Zuma Rock Resort

Located just 40 minutes from Abuja, Zuma Rock Resort offers breathtaking views of the iconic Zuma Rock. Guests can enjoy activities such as bicycle rides, horse riding for children, swimming and golfing along with affordable accommodations, inclusive of breakfast. Dining at Cilantro Restaurant with the majestic Zuma Rock as a backdrop adds to the unforgettable experience.

Address: A2 Daura Road, Abuja-Kaduna Expressway, Niger State | Contact: +234 813 456 7890 | IG: @zumarockresort

Almat Farms

For a refreshing retreat into nature, Almat Farms provides rustic charm combined with modern comforts. Guests can enjoy farm tours, horseback riding, and cosy hut accommodations while savouring expertly prepared continental and local cuisines.

Address: Almat Dr, Kuje 900105 | Contact: +234 809 888 7777 | IG: @almatfarms

Fraser Suites Abuja

Fraser Suites is an urban sanctuary featuring 126 serviced apartments ranging from studios to four-bedroom penthouses. Guests can enjoy state-of-the-art business facilities, wellness-focused amenities, and exquisite dining options, making it ideal for business and leisure travellers seeking a refined and luxurious stay.

Address: Plot 294, Leventis Close, Central Business District | Contact: +234 906 468 2610 | IG: @frasersuitesabuja

Transcorp Hilton Abuja

This iconic hotel combines world-class luxury and exceptional service. With seven dining options, a fitness centre, recreational activities like tennis and squash, and festive holiday offerings, Transcorp Hilton ensures an unforgettable experience for its guests.

Address: 1, Aguiyi Ironsi Street, Maitama | Contact: +234 708 060 3000 | IG: @transcorphiltonabuja

Johnwood Hotel by Bolton

Johnwood Hotel blends modern luxury with a cosy atmosphere, offering trendy bars, a spa, sauna, private jacuzzi terraces, and fully soundproofed rooms. With facilities tailored for business and leisure, it’s an excellent destination for those seeking a sophisticated city escape.

Address: 6, Sokode Crescent, Wuse 2 | Contact: +234 701 234 5678 | IG: @johnwoodbybolton

