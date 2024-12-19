Couple Goals: Channel Chromatic Harmony with Your Boo Taking Inspo from Adaeze & Joseph Yobo

Looking to level up your date night style?

Embrace the fun spirit of couple dressing with a touch of chromatic harmony. Take a cue from power couple Adaeze and Joseph Yobo. Matchy couple style is about creating a visually cohesive look with your partner, and Adaeze offers a masterclass in effortless coordination.

3 Lessons from Adaeze’s Pro Style

Borrow a Hue: Select a single colour from your partner’s outfit (a simple shirt, pants, or a bold accessory) as your style inspiration. Embrace Monochrome: Build your look around that chosen colour. You can even play with different shades and textures within the same colour palette to add depth and dimension. Elevate Your Look: Channel Adaeze’s elegant approach with classic red lipstick and a matching pair of statement pumps. This timeless duo injects a touch of playful allure and exudes confidence. The irresistible touch of a bright hue like red can elevate your monochromatic ensemble.

Pro Tip: Don’t be afraid to experiment! Matchy-matchy is not the only way to achieve chromatic harmony. Explore complementary colour palettes or play with patterns within the same colour family for a more modern twist.

Photo Credit: @tobi_skillful via @adaezeyobo

