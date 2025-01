Today marks 15 years of love, growth, and shared memories for Nigerian football legend, Joseph Yobo, and his wife, former beauty queen, Adaeze Yobo.

To celebrate this milestone, Adaeze posted a heartfelt video on Instagram with a caption that perfectly captures their joy:

Cheers to Life, Love & Memories 🥂

Happy 15th Anniversary to us.

