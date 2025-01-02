Ebube and Chinanu’s Fairytale Began at a Job Interview!

Who knew that going for a job interview could connect you with the love of your life? Well, that’s how love happened for Ebube and Chinanu.

They first met during a job interview four years ago but didn’t make any contact. Cupid aligned their steps to cross paths again at another interview, and this time, they had their first conversation.

Ebube always gave Chinanu a sense of peace, and he knew she was the one for him. Now, it’s all love and butterflies as he planned a breathtaking proposal, asking her to marry him. Of course, she said Yes! Their proposal photos are all shades of beautiful… you’ll find yourself blushing as you scroll.

Enjoy their proposal photos and love story below:

How we met

By the groom, Chinanu:

I met my wife in November 2020, at a job interview in Nigerian Airforce hospital Ikeja. We didn’t speak or exchange contacts, we just did our thing and both went our separate ways. Fast forward to February 2021 I was resuming a job at a different hospital- Saint Nicholas hospital and there she was again, at the moment it felt like a sign but then I quickly dismissed it.

We started getting to know each other and got closer over the next few months, then we discovered we had so many similarities; our upbringings and background, few members of our families knew each other or knew of each other. This was another, interesting coincidence however we weren’t keen on a relationship at the time because we had both just come out of separate relationships.

It wasn’t until over a year later that we decided to officially get into a relationship, at this time I was so sure that she was the one. The level of peace I had was unprecedented I knew this was most definitely God ordained. From the moment we started dating I started making my intentions clear: I wanted her to be mine forever. Now here we are, our glorious journey to eternity has begun.

Credits

Planning/ Decor @truelovelane

Photography @bodunrin_photography

Videography @jossy_visuals

For more weddings, love stories, pre-weddings, and wedding planning tips & inspo,