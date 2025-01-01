From Family Friends to Lovers! Here’s How Shirley & Odafe’s Journey Began

Shirley and Odafe were just family friends until their relationship took a sweeter turn when they reconnected at a party five years ago.

They became even closer friends, and before they knew it, a love that had been waiting to surface blossomed beautifully. Now, they are set to spend the rest of their lives together and are serving heavy doses of love and cuteness with their pre-wedding shoot. Each frame captures their undeniable chemistry and would have you blushing as you scroll.

Enjoy their pre-wedding shoot and love story below:

How we met

By the couple, Shirley and Odafe:

Though our families have known each other for over 30 years, our love story truly began at a birthday party in 2019, where a chance encounter brought us together. We knew each other as kids, but we reconnected at that party and quickly formed a strong friendship. Little did we know, that friendship would lay the foundation for something much deeper. As we look back on our journey, we can’t help but recognize the hand of God in bringing us together at just the right time.

Our relationship is rooted in purpose, and we are grateful for the love and growth we’ve experienced along the way. Now, as we step into this next chapter, we do so with excitement and faith, knowing that this is part of a greater plan for us—a journey of love, growth, and happiness, led by God’s grace. We are blessed to have found each other and even more blessed to walk this path together, hand in hand, with God guiding our every step.

Credits

Bride @shirlewang

Groom @therockyway_

Planner @oraventss

Photography @crystalmediaphotography

Videography @masterhandler_films

Reels @bmwreeels

Makeup @mz_weezzystudio

Stylist @edenbynana.fashion | @aniewang

Hair @styledby_donald

Groom’s white outfit @ezekielezzy

Bride’s trad dress @sewphyer