Nollywood Stars at Sharon & Ugo’s White Wedding Take ‘Slay Hard or Go Home’ Seriously

It’s another beautiful wedding weekend, and this time it’s the white wedding of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and her beau, Ugo Nwoke. With every scroll on social media, the couple has been melting hearts, and everyone is loving every moment of the #LoveUnitesUS24 celebration.

One highlight of a celebrity wedding is the star-studded guest list, with attendees showing up in their finest styles. From Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello to Omowunmi Dada and Jemima Osunde, to Timini Egbuson and Stan Nze, many stars were present, ready to dazzle and celebrate with the Nwokes.

Check them out!

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Efe Irele (@efeirele)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Timini Egbuson (@_timini)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Jemima Osunde (@jemimaosunde)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Bukunmi Adeaga-Ilori (@kie_kie__)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by SHAFFY BELLO (@iamshaffybello)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Omowunmi Dada (@omowunmi_dada)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Lilian Afegbai (@lillyafe)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Stan Nze (@stannze)

