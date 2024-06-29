Movies & TV
Nollywood Stars at Sharon & Ugo’s White Wedding Take ‘Slay Hard or Go Home’ Seriously
It’s another beautiful wedding weekend, and this time it’s the white wedding of Nollywood actress Sharon Ooja and her beau, Ugo Nwoke. With every scroll on social media, the couple has been melting hearts, and everyone is loving every moment of the #LoveUnitesUS24 celebration.
One highlight of a celebrity wedding is the star-studded guest list, with attendees showing up in their finest styles. From Funke Akindele and Shaffy Bello to Omowunmi Dada and Jemima Osunde, to Timini Egbuson and Stan Nze, many stars were present, ready to dazzle and celebrate with the Nwokes.
Check them out!
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram
View this post on Instagram