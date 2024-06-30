Mark Your Calendars: Lekki Wives the Reunion Premieres June 30th

Lekki Wives Reunion, a series from Nigeria, is said to have changed the Nollywood television sphere and sparked a new wave in series-making. This was due to its break-out reality style, daring storylines, strong characterization, and creative flare.

Lekki Wives is said to have sold millions of copies on DVD and was well-loved worldwide, selling in both the English and French territories.

The new Lekki Wives installment, tagged Lekki Wive The Reunion maintains its original cast with the inclusion of Rita Dominic as a friend of Uju.

The producer and director, Blessing Effiom Egbe, has said that new viewers who have not seen the previous seasons should not miss out on the drama, as there are a few backstories and flashbacks to give everyone a clear understanding.