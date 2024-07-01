TEDxLagos 2024: A Call to Action for a Better Future

TEDxLagos, in a landmark collaboration with TED Democracy, sparked critical conversations about the future of democracy, innovation, and progress at the iconic Glover Memorial Hall. The event, held on June 22, 2024, brought together a diverse group of leaders, visionaries, and changemakers united in their vision for a more vibrant and equitable future.

TEDxLagos, the only African representative among seven partner TEDx events, served as a platform for African voices to join the global conversation on democracy and provide solutions and leadership unique to Africa.

The event featured a stellar lineup of 12 speakers, including business leaders like Olu Akanmu, social entrepreneurs like Mahfuz Alabidun, Layi Wasabi (Comedian), Oswald Osaretin Guobadia (Digital Evangelist), Ibrahim Suleiman (Multi-faceted Actor), Linda Ejiofor-Suleiman (Actress), Niyi Fagbemi ( Next-Gen Documentary Film-maker), Confidence Staveley (Cybersecurity Executive), Anil Atmaramani (Business Strategist), Uche Ukonu Jnr (Food Venture Builder), Olufunke M. Olufon (PR & Communication Executive), and Femi Taiwo (Tech Entrepreneur) and performances by DOTTi (Neo-Soul Musician), Kings and Queens Art Foundation, and Evelle (Singer-Songwriter).

TEDxLagos 2024 is a platform to explore ideas that have the power to shape a better future. We believe these talks have the power to shape a better future, says Mercy Akamo, convener of TEDxLagos.

Among the thought-provoking takeaways, Olu Akanmu envisioned “a future where prosperity abounds for everyone, with no one left behind and everyone reaching their full potential.”

Confidence Staveley, speaking on cybersecurity, emphasised that “understanding our unique vulnerabilities and personality traits is key to protecting ourselves from cyber attacks.” Other inspiring speakers offered valuable insights, leaving the audience with much to ponder.

In a development that highlighted the spirit of open dialogue central to TEDxLagos, Governor Babajide Sanwo-Olu, paid a visit to the event. While TEDx events are non-partisan and non-political,

Governor Sanwo-Olu’s presence underscored the importance of diverse voices and perspectives in shaping a brighter future, as well as the cultural and historical significance of the Glover Memorial Hall. This cherished landmark continues to be a vibrant hub for artistic expression and progressive discourse.

Beyond the thought-provoking speeches, practical workshops, engaging performances, and a networking after-party, TEDxLagos 2024 took a unique step. Young adults took centre stage, sharing their live perspectives on the future of democracy and governance at a dynamic on-stage forum.

TEDxLagos 2024 was not just about exploring possibilities for the future; it was a call to action that challenged attendees to envision a better tomorrow and empowered them to become architects of a brighter future.

TEDxLagos ignited a flame of possibility within the historic walls of Glover Memorial Hall, aiming to illuminate the future they envision. The organizers extend their gratitude to their esteemed partners – Adiba, TUROG Technologies, Africa Teens City, and Johnvents – whose invaluable support made the event a success.

TEDxLagos is an independently organized event operated under a license from TED. We bring together leading voices and ideas across Africa to spark deep conversations and connections. Uncover the full TEDxLagos 2024 story through the lens. Click here.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for TEDxLagos 2024