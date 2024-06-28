From Legal World to Movie Set, Folu Storms is Charting Her Artistic Path | #BNMeetTheStar

In this edition of “Meet the Star,” a segment dedicated to spotlighting talents in Nollywood, Folu Storms talks about her lawyer-to-media star journey, her signature Afrocentric style and her role in the upcoming Nora Awolowo‘s upcoming movie “Red Circle.”

A look at any scene of Folu Storms in a film or drama – say the unrelenting Tonye in “The Men’s Club” or the fierce Kelechi in “Crime and Justice Lagos” – and you’d never guess she was once a practising lawyer. It was a secondary school monologue performance of Mark Anthony‘s speech at the funeral of his friend, Julius Ceaser, that ignited her love for acting.

Despite studying law to become a lawyer and solicitor, Folu became a media star. With experience in radio, television and documentary production (“The New Africa,” nominated for an Africa Magic Viewers Choice Award), she now graces Nollywood’s screens. Each media platform, she says “has been a priceless value add to her as a person.”

In this interview, the media star tells us how her acting career began, how she balances her media interests, and her fashion style inspiration.

And even if money weren’t a factor for Folu, her path remains clear: a life steeped in creativity and connection, connecting creativity with knowledge sharing to benefit the audience she serves. Don’t you just admire her?

Your journey from being a lawyer to a media star is truly inspiring. Let’s jump back to the beginning. In secondary school, you delivered a powerful speech that impressed everyone. Did that experience spark a realisation about the power of acting?

What a fun memory to flash back to! In secondary school, in what I believe was my first monologue performance, I performed Mark Anthony’s speech at the funeral of his friend, Julius Ceaser. It was a moment where I felt a little transported in time. I felt what Mark Anthony felt: his grief, anger, and despair. That was his best guy and these politicians at his funeral were trying to act like he didn’t contribute to the growth of Rome.

That opportunity to perform such a powerful bit of Shakespeare’s writing, I think, gave birth to a true love of acting in me. The ability to not just feel what that character felt, but to share that feeling with your audience and have them grasp that… that is a powerful gift and I don’t take that for granted.

Following that, you pursued law and became a barrister and solicitor. What made you decide to take the leap into the creative world?

As a kid, back then, you were only really exposed or guided to certain professions and the creative world was not on the list, so I just followed the path I saw and was attracted to. Then as you know, it’s hard to dismiss what is inside you. Luckily I was presented with an opportunity to work on radio as an on-air personality, interviewing people from all walks of life and sharing their stories and gifts with the audience. The legal world requires creative thinking, so it was not as big a leap as one would first imagine.

On a more reflective note, how do you think your legal background has helped you in your creative career, if at all?

As a lawyer, you deal with diverse people who become your clients or colleagues. To understand your clients, colleagues and the cases you take up, you need to learn about the things that matter to them: their personal lives and businesses. It teaches you how to ask questions and listen to answers. I believe the legal practice teaches a certain level of creative thinking. I learned to adapt myself to better understand and convey the requisite information.

You’ve thrived in radio, television, and documentary production with “The New Africa.” Looking at these different media platforms, is there one you find most fulfilling or enjoyable?

This is one of my favourite questions because the joy I gained from each experience is immeasurable. The one thing that encompasses all three is the knowledge gained; from interactions with the radio listeners to understanding the character I’m playing on TV and film to extensive research and interviewing people for a documentary. I have to say, my media work has been a priceless value add to me as a person.

Your filmography showcases your range, from Chidinma to Aisha. Is there a particular type of character you gravitate towards or enjoy portraying the most?

All these characters are a gateway into worlds I would most likely not live or experience (in their unique ways). So I would love to play as many diverse characters as possible so I can experience a plethora of diverse journeys through them.

Speaking of film, you recently wrapped up on the set of Nora Awolowo’s upcoming film “Red Circle,” and you worked alongside veteran actress Bukky Wright, Mike Afolarin, and Tobi Bakre to mention a few. What drew you to the project and what should we expect from your role?

The first thing that drew me to the project was Nora, one of the EPs and the director of photography on the project. We had been working together on a previous set when she asked If I would consider the project. I said I would. One thing led to another and by the time the final draft of the script was out, I was incredibly excited to inhabit the world of Fikayo Holloway and work with one of the youngest and most dynamic team of filmmakers out there. The multi-faceted and complex relationships in this story are intriguing, visually it is so gorgeous, gosh! The audience should expect to be entertained!

You rock unique hairstyles and incorporate Afro-themed pieces. What inspires your style choices, and how do you think fashion ties into self-expression for you?

Fashion and self-expression go hand in hand for me. I’m a believer in being authentic, comfortable and creatively free to express. I enjoy infusing elements of Nigeria and Africa in my style choices because it is a part of who I am and I think we are such a beautiful and diverse people. Nigerian people shine and when we set our minds to it, we are truly excellent. So you will usually catch me wearing Nigerian designers or using made-in-Nigeria products. I believe there is economic power for us as a people if we keep our money moving within certain communities.

What piece of advice would a young adult trying to find their path in the creative industry?

Hone your craft. If you can afford to get formal training, then do it. If not, consume all you can about your chosen path then practice alone and with others. Just become that goal.

Now, let’s get a little lighter. If you could have a superpower, what would it be?

Easy for me: Flight.

Imagine a trip to anywhere in the world for pure creative inspiration, with no budget limitations. Where would you choose to go, and why?

If I could choose anywhere in the world with no budget limitations, I would choose somewhere elevated and high up almost in the clouds. There’s a school of thought that says you think better at elevated levels and I also believe the best inspiration comes from Nature, so I would find myself a quiet cabin near the mountains somewhere in Hawaii, where I can sit high up near the volcanoes, but swim in beautiful oceans and feel connected to the divine.

We wouldn’t be surprised if you stepped into the studio to record a song. So are there any hidden talents you possess that we might not know about?

Most people are surprised to learn that not only do I love to dance, but that I move pretty well too. I spent a lot of time in secondary school and university putting on public dance performances. At one point in my life, I thought I could be a backup dancer for Missy Elliot.

If money wasn’t a factor, what would you choose to do for the rest of your life?

Even though it sounds cheesy to say it, I would choose exactly what I’m doing, a life steeped in creativity and connection. I was not forced into this path, I chose it and by God’s grace, I will continue to find ways to connect creativity with knowledge sharing that benefits the wider community and audience I serve.

To wrap it up, what song are you currently loving that you think everyone should listen to?

Can’t lie, Tems‘ version of “Love Me Jeje” has me in a chokehold right now. I love her voice and this song is a classic she’s brought back beautifully. I’m on that wave right now and I think the whole world should be too!