Crime & Justice: Lagos Star, Folu Storms Lands Role in ‘Spiraling’

Crime & Justice: Lagos star, Folu Storms, has been tapped to star alongside Seun Ajayi in Spiraling, Wande Thomas’ recently announced thriller series.

The series will be “rooted in the human psyche and how we react under pressure” Director Wande Thomas said in a statement: “We wanted a cast that would elevate the material and bring nuanced performances. Folu Storms is a rising star — and an incredible choice for one of our leads.”

Ogiemwonyi added, ‘In developing this story with Wande, casting played a crucial role in our process. We reviewed at least a 100 tapes. Our casting director, Daphne Akatugba (Pages Casting), brought us some truly remarkable finds. One of those finds, she notes, is Storms.

Daphne’s ability to spot talent, particularly emerging talent, is unparalleled in my experience. Ogiemwonyi said, ‘She can be very persistent about the talent she believes in. She got us to make some unexpected but very exciting choices. I think the team has assembled a great cast’

Storms will portray a character who is faced with a series of impossible choices. “It’s a very substantial role,” Thomas said, “not just reactive, but active.”