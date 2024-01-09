Harmony in Spirits: Lord’s London Dry Gin Unveils a Night of Musical Elegance

Connect with us

..in Collaboration with Trace Live and ShowDemCamp
Lord’s London Dry Gin, a distinguished name in the premium spirits category, collaborated with Trace Live to deliver an exquisite night of musical finesse featuring the renowned Nigerian rap duo, ShowDemCamp. The event, held on November 24, 2023, at the Terra Kulture arena in Victoria Island, Lagos, captivated the audience with a curated blend of music and premium signature cocktail experiences.

Within the vibrant ambiance of vibrant beats and soul-stirring melodies, the Trace Live with ShowDemCamp concert emerged as an indelible spectacle, drawing together a diverse and eclectic audience eager to immerse themselves in an evening of extraordinary musical artistry.

The evening delivered an exquisite symphony of flavors with the Lord’s Dry Gin Classic and Chocolate variants. ShowDemCamp’s grand entrance, coupled with their soulful renditions of tracks from their album “Palm Wine Music Volume 3”, added an evergreen touch to the year-end concert, leaving a lasting impression on the brand’s delighted guests.

Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager, Lord’s Dry Gin, shared the excitement of the evening,

Collaborating with Trace Live on the ShowDemCamp Concert was an incredible opportunity for Lord’s London Dry Gin to engage our discerning audience, spotlighting our sophisticated essence and enriching the musical experience for our audience.

This collaboration perfectly embodies the blend of artistry and premium gin experience, resonating profoundly with our esteemed consumers. We take pride in contributing to the creation of an unforgettable experience that transcends expectations.

This exclusive collaboration further solidifies Lord’s Dry Gin’s position as a prominent player in the Premium Gin category. It serves as a testament to the brand’s commitment to being the preferred choice for a premium gin experience, captivating both music aficionados and connoisseurs of premium spirits alike.

For more information about Lord’s London Dry Gin and future events, please visit their website here.

