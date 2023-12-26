Connect with us

Have a Look at Lord's London Dry Gin's Commitment towards Elevating Sportsmanship

Celebrating the Success of Hilda Baci's Christmas Menu Class | Get the Scoop

Davido Delivers an Electrifying Performance at Flytime Fest 2023, Here's How it Went

From Woju To Buga: Kizz Daniel Celebrates A Decade On Stage At Flytime Fest 2023

Prosperis Holdings wraps the Year with a Trip to Vegas themed Party | Here is how it went

Mercy Eke Was The Most Dapper GroomsWoman At Omashola Kola Oburoh's Wedding Ceremony

Coca-Cola Rhythm Unplugged Kicked Off With a Bang With Headline Performer, Roddy Ricch

PUMA Launches New Store, Bringing Forever Faster Energy to Port Harcourt

Joyful Moments as Santa Surprises Learners at ALX Nigeria Hubs

LG Electronics shine the spotlight on HVAC Consultants and Contractors for their Contribution to Society

As part of its commitment to support premium sporting activities in Nigeria, One of the Premium spirits brand, Lord’s London Dry Gin, sponsored the Lagos Country Club (LCC) Snooker and Billiard Championship 2023, a paramount event that brought together extraordinary talent and fervent enthusiasts at the esteemed Lagos Country Club, Ikeja Lagos, from November 17th to 22nd, 2023. The five-day tournament witnessed remarkable performances and intense competition, culminating in exhilarating victories for top contenders.

Stanley Obi, Director of Prime Business Unit at Grand Oak, reflected on the remarkable talent showcased at the Nigerian Snooker and Billiard Championship 2023, stating,

The level of skill and dedication witnessed during the tournament truly highlights the incredible potential within Nigeria’s billiards and snooker community. It’s inspiring to witness such passion and distinctiveness in the sport as related to Lord’s brand.

Our collaboration with the snooker and billiard tournament aligns with our commitment to promoting excellence and fostering a thriving sports culture in Nigeria. Supporting these endeavors allows us to contribute to the development and recognition of exceptional talent in our country.

In a display of exceptional skill and precision, John Gideon clinched victory in the snooker category, showcasing expertise and skills throughout the tournament. Similarly, in the billiard category, Damola Ogunnusi emerged victorious, triumphing over formidable opponents in a gripping final that saw a display of remarkable talent and sportsmanship after defeating other contenders with a total of three of five frames held in the finals.

Olusegun Akinyemiju, Brand Business Manager at Lord’s London Dry Gin, expressed delight in supporting such an esteemed event, stating,

Lord’s London Dry Gin is proud to have been associated with an event that celebrates talent, sportsmanship, and the rich legacy of billiards and snooker in Nigeria. We remain dedicated to fostering the growth of sports and providing an elevated experience to enthusiasts and participants alike.

The championship attracted a diverse audience comprising guests, socialites, and avid fans who graced each day with enthusiasm, savouring premium entertainment and bespoke cocktails, courtesy of Lord’s London Dry Gin.

The brand’s commitment to delivering sports excellence, and elevating the sports experience, resulting in a memorable and distinguished event for all attendees.

According to the organizers, the LCC Snooker and Billiard Championship 2023 aimed to unite the sport’s finest talents, fostering growth, and cultivating widespread interest to promote active participation across Nigeria. The championship served as a platform to spotlight exceptional talent, igniting passion for billiards and snooker within the country’s sporting community.

Lord’s London Dry Gin continues its commitment to supporting initiatives that champion talent, unity, and the thriving spirit of sportsmanship.

