Celebrating the Success of Hilda Baci’s Christmas Menu Class | Get the Scoop

MyFoodbyHilda, the renowned restaurant founded by Chef and Guinness World Record holder Hilda Baci, celebrated its Christmas Cooking Class with a prize-giving ceremony. The event held at The Hall, Victoria Island, Lagos brought together students of the Christmas Cooking Class, Nigerian celebrities and aspiring chefs.

The evening kicked off with a prayer session and opening speech by Bolaji Idowu, Lead pastor at Harvesters International Pentecostal Church.

The event hosted by social media influencer Enioluwa Adeoluwa and Tomike Adeoye was attended by notable personalities including Veekee James, Dremo Drizzy, Nasboi, Kagan Tech, Chef Gibbs, Nonye Udeogu, Pastor Bolaji Idowu, Ama Reginald, amongst others.

The event was packed with fun activities including , a live cooking competition supervised by Chef Gibbs, eating and dancing competitions, a “mimic Hilda “ game, and eventually, live artist performances , by Dremo Drizzy, Nasboi, and Gillian Baci respectively to close the event.

The highlight was the grand prize of a Brand New 2017 Hyundai car, awarded to Chef Essy Tamara, winner of the Christmas Menu Class . Other prizes include 12 million naira cash, Home appliances, cooking utensils and new model apple gadgets. A lucky winner was also awarded a year’s supply of GB foods products.

Speaking on the experience, Founder, MyFoodbyHilda, Hilda Baci said;

I am proud of the impact made with the Christmas Menu Class and what we have achieved at MyFoodByHilda – Hilda Baci Academy this year. Teaching this class has been delightful and I am glad we have transformed lives. I appreciate our sponsors for making this event a success. Congratulations to all the winners!

The Christmas Menu Class by Hilda Baci was supported by Gino, Gino Max, Bama, Woodscope, Aquafina, and Viva Detergent Plus. For more information about MyFoodByHilda, follow @myfoodbyhilda on all social media platforms or visit the official website.

About My Food By Hilda

My Food By Hilda is a mordern day fast – casual restaurant located in the heart of Lekki Phase 1 at 6, Abimbola Cole Street. It was founded by renowned food connoisseur and Guinness World Record holder, Hilda Baci. The restaurant offers varieties of Nigerian delicacies.

