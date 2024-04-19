Ginorous Trybe Leader, Hilda Baci Spreads Warmth Among Maroko Residents

The Ginorous Trybe, led by Brand Ambassador Hilda Baci, hosted a heartwarming Eid celebration in Maroko, Lagos on April 13th, 2024. The event brought together residents for a day of festivities, food, and a talent showcase, all in the spirit of Ramadan.

Through a fun-themed cookout, Hilda Baci true to her culinary prowess and with ecstatic joy on her face, made varieties of delicious meals for the community using Gino products, including Gino Max Cubes, Gino tomato paste, and Gino herb & spices.



Gino’s commitment to the community goes beyond the plate. Events like this Eid celebration exemplify their dedication to enriching lives. It’s not just about meals; it’s about bringing smiles and joy. This passion for people fueled the launch of the Ginorous Trybe, a group spreading love and kindness through the power of Gino meals.

