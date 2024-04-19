Connect with us

DANG Conversations: Watch Ifedayo Agoro and Moji Hunponu-Wusu Discuss Raising Billions

Ifedayo Agoro & Moji Hunponu-Wusu

Ifedayo Agoro & Moji Hunponu-Wusu

Ifedayo Agoro, community leader of Diary of a Naija Girl, has launched the DANG Conversations, a visual podcast series for semi-regular conversations with inspiring women across fields.

This comes just weeks after Ife convened the inaugural DANG Women Fest on April 6, 2024, the first-ever physical gathering of her online community members to meet, learn, and dine together.

The event, which featured panellists and speakers like Adesua Dozie (Vice Chairman of Exxon Mobil Nigeria), Uche Pedro (Founder of BellaNaija), Kiekie, Anita Asuoha (Real Warri Pikin), Hauwa Lawal, Hilda Baci, Diary of a Kitchen Lover, Stephanie Busari (Senior Editor, CNN), Tosin Olaseinde (Founder of Money Africa), Ife Durosinmi-Etti (Founder of Herconomy), Lala Akindoju, Deola Art Alade (CEO of Livespot), Ify’s Kitchen, Banke Kuku, and Bukola George-Taylor, most of whom are long-running DANG community members, also saw over 600 attendees.

Now, for the first edition of DANG Conversations, meet Moji Hunponu-Wusu, the founder and CEO of Woodhall Capital and Diary of a Naija Girl community member for three years. Ife sat with her to discuss everything, from how she’s raised up to $5 billion (with a “b”) for multiple organisations and how she hasn’t had time to cook in 20 years, to how the trend of compromising yourself to climb the career ladder isn’t sustainable, and everything in between.

Although Moji was invited, she could not attend and speak at the just concluded DANG Women Fest, but this is the next best thing.

Watch the full video here:

Who will be the next guest on DANG Conversations? Subscribe to the DANG YouTube channel and find out!

Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG) is an online community, founded and managed by Ifedayo Agoro, dedicated to inspiring women worldwide through creative storytelling. Originating in 2015 as an online diary chronicling the everyday adventures of an anonymous Nigerian woman, DANG has evolved over nine years into a vibrant tribe of remarkable women, each sharing their stories of empowerment. Serving as a safe space for women to embrace their true selves, DANG is a supportive family that laughs, learns, and lifts each other up – bridging connections from Lagos to every corner of the globe.

Ifedayo Agoro is an entrepreneur, creative writer, content creator, content marketer and media strategist, Ifedayo Agoro is the founder of Diary of a Naija Girl (DANG) and DANG Lifestyle, a premium home and body care production company, which she launched in Nigeria in 2020. Ifedayo is passionate about social responsibility and philanthropy. She sponsors several young residents at Little Saints Orphanage and partners with Lots Charity Foundation, a non-governmental aid organisation.

Connect with DANG Online: Facebook, X(Twitter),Instagram & Linkedin

