An Exhilarating Party for the Ladies: Get Ready for the Hertitude 3.0!

Zikoko is calling out to every woman — HERtitude, the party for hot women only, is back for a third time.

HERtitude promises an array of activities tailored to every taste. It’s a gathering where you can mingle, play hard, or simply unwind and meet new friends.

Hot Babes, mark your calendars. After taking in your valuable feedback from last year, we’ve amped up the heat for an unforgettable experience.

For those new to the scene, every year, Zikoko brings all the girls to the yard to let their hair down. We’ve created a space where we can experience other women embodying their best selves, form bonds, and have a good time.

What to Expect?

From talent showcases to health sessions, we’re proud to introduce a movement that embodies the spirit of female joy.

Prepare yourself for a variety of games, from board games to bouncing castles and karaoke sessions. Discounted activities like sip and paint and pottery. Sexual and mental health sessions, music performances from beloved female artists, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

For more information and ticket bookings, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ruth Zakari- Editor-in-Chief, Zikoko

Zikoko is a leading youth publication committed to telling authentic Nigerian stories. With a focus on amplifying diverse voices and experiences, Zikoko strives to entertain, inform, and inspire its audience.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HERtitude 2024