Connect with us

Events Promotions

An Exhilarating Party for the Ladies: Get Ready for the Hertitude 3.0!

Events Living Promotions

Ginorous Trybe Leader, Hilda Baci Spreads Warmth Among Maroko Residents

Events News Promotions

From Abacus Games to Audio Engineering: NurtureOne Transforms Lagos Children's Lives with Sparkling Innovation!

Events

#BNRSVP Events This Weekend

Events Music

Ayra Starr Links Up with Rihanna at FentyBeautyxPuma Launch

BN TV Events Music

Watch the Highlights from Davido's First Concert at Madison Square Garden

Events News Promotions Style

Kanekalon ACTIV8 Naija Season 4 Grand Finale Was a Night of Glamour, Talent, and Inspiration

Beauty BN TV Career Cuisine Culture Events Inspired Living News Style

Joyce Jacob, Clara Chizoba Kronborg & Ink Balogun Define 'Success in 2024' on #BNSCONVOS Finale | WATCH

Events News Promotions

49 and Fabulous! GAC Motors celebrates Obi Cubana in Grand Style

Beauty BN TV Events Style

How Lupita Nyong'o Turned Heads in Daring Black & Silver at D&G's 40th Anniversary Celebration

Events

An Exhilarating Party for the Ladies: Get Ready for the Hertitude 3.0!

written by Zikoko
Avatar photo

Published

2 hours ago

 on

Zikoko is calling out to every woman — HERtitude, the party for hot women only, is back for a third time.

HERtitude promises an array of activities tailored to every taste. It’s a gathering where you can mingle, play hard, or simply unwind and meet new friends.

Hot Babes, mark your calendars. After taking in your valuable feedback from last year, we’ve amped up the heat for an unforgettable experience.

For those new to the scene, every year, Zikoko brings all the girls to the yard to let their hair down. We’ve created a space where we can experience other women embodying their best selves, form bonds, and have a good time.

What to Expect? 

From talent showcases to health sessions, we’re proud to introduce a movement that embodies the spirit of female joy.

Prepare yourself for a variety of games, from board games to bouncing castles and karaoke sessions. Discounted activities like sip and paint and pottery. Sexual and mental health sessions, music performances from beloved female artists, and a variety of food and drink vendors.

Get a ticket here banner 

For more information and ticket bookings, email [email protected].

Media Contact:

Ruth Zakari- Editor-in-Chief, Zikoko

Zikoko is a leading youth publication committed to telling authentic Nigerian stories. With a focus on amplifying diverse voices and experiences, Zikoko strives to entertain, inform, and inspire its audience.

BellaNaija is a Media Partner for HERtitude 2024

Related Topics:
Avatar photo

Living & Celebrating the African Dream! Catch all the Scoop on www.bellanaija.com Follow us Twitter: @bellanaija Facebook: @bellanaija Instagram: @bellanaijaonline

Star Features

Bola Edwards is Promoting African Heritage for Children Through Her Fictional Character “Grandma Wura”

Dennis Isong: These Are Some Substantial Benefits of Investing in Land in Lagos

BN Prose: Don’t Come Home Late by Ahmad Adedimeji Amobi

Are FoodTech Startups Charged with Ensuring Healthy Living?

10 Years On: Stephanie Busari’s Important Work on Telling The Chibok Girls’ Story
css.php