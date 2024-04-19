From Abacus Games to Audio Engineering: NurtureOne Transforms Lagos Children’s Lives with Sparkling Innovation!

Imagine a room buzzing with curiosity. Children huddle around brightly coloured counting frames, their faces lit up in concentration as they tackle math problems with an ancient tool called the Abacus. This wasn’t your typical classroom; it was the NurtureOne Boot Camp, a transformative two-day experience held in Lagos, Nigeria, on Wednesday and Thursday, March, 27th and 28th, designed to spark a love of learning in 30 less privileged children.

The boot camp wasn’t just about numbers. It was a whirlwind of exploration, with themed corners catering to every interest. In the fashion design corner, young minds dreamt of becoming the next big designers, sketching clothes and learning from seasoned professionals. Budding audio engineers tinkered with knobs and sliders, learning the secrets of sound control and radio drama production.

But the excitement didn’t stop there. Aspiring filmmakers and photographers honed their skills under the guidance of experienced professionals. They learned how to tell stories through pictures, mastering techniques like composition and lighting. From capturing compelling product visuals to exploring the magic of storytelling through photos, these children were empowered to unleash their inner creatives in the digital age.

The NurtureOne journey didn’t end at the boot camp. The grand finale unfolded at the NurtureOne Charity Event Banquet, a dazzling affair held at the Eko Club on Friday, March 29th. Here, 100 children, accompanied by their families and generous sponsors, gathered for a night to remember.

The opulent ambience was a stark contrast to the realities many of these children faced. Yet, for one magical evening, they were treated like royalty. They feasted on delicious food, their laughter echoing through the hall as they celebrated in the camaraderie and attention. Games and competitions filled the air with excitement, fostering a spirit of healthy competition and fun.

But the night wasn’t just about merriment. It was a poignant reminder of the challenges these children faced. Through heartfelt interviews, their stories were shared, amplifying the impact of NurtureOne’s mission and inspiring others to join the cause.

NurtureOne is on a mission to find sponsors for these bright young minds. The goal? To empower them with the resources and support they need to reach their full potential. From the children who tackled math problems with an abacus to those who discovered a passion for filmmaking, NurtureOne is committed to ensuring their dreams have a fighting chance.

This is more than just a charity event; it’s a story of hope, inspiration, and the unwavering belief that every child deserves a chance to shine.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Green Pastures Kiddies (@gpkiddies)

This content has been published for free as part of BellaNaija.com‘s commitment to youth, education, healthcare, and community development as part of our corporate social responsibility program