AMVCA10: All The Exciting Moments We Can’t Wait to See

On May 11, the Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards (AMVCA) will take place. As the annual largest entertainment show in Africa, the tenth edition of the award show will recognise actors and actresses for their exceptional performances and contributions to the success of a film or television show. It’s a significant show in Africa that contributes to the growth of the creative economy and industry in Africa. If you missed this year’s nomination, you can find the full list of nominees here.

While voting has now closed, we are certain everyone is excited to witness yet another story where their favourite nominees win an award or two. Your votes play a significant role in recognising the excellence of the creative and entertainment industry. As in the previous year, the panel of judges will be led by Femi Odugbemi. Africa eagerly anticipates a memorable award show like no other because it promises events from productions and stunning styles to incredible performances, inspiring speeches, and awards, everything about AMVCA is unforgettable.

Here are some highlights to watch out for at the 2024 Africa Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards.

MTF and Digital Workshop Day

If you’re a film and entertainment enthusiast, this one is for you. The organisers have also scheduled a free workshop to learn more about entertainment and the digital economy before the main AMVCA event. It’s on May 10 and you don’t want to miss it.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Africa Magic (@africamagic)

Stunning Red Carpet Looks

The AMVCA is a cocktail of fashion, style and glam looks. The celebrities bring their fashion A-game and we’re sure this year is no different. Be ready to witness stunning looks and beautiful looks from your faves.

The BellaNaija Style team will be covering all of the glamorous looks from the upcoming AMVCA awards ceremony and we are incredibly excited! We anticipate being wowed by the beauty and style on display! If you missed last year’s lewks, you can check them out here.

Heartfelt Speeches

Whether it is from those who will receive their awards for the first time to those who will express shock at winning their categories, one thing is for sure: we’ll be inspired by many of the speeches. We’ll get to witness, firsthand, their happiness and watch them shed tears of joy at being recognised for all their hard work. Last year’s speeches were truly amazing, and this year’s speeches are sure to be just as impressive.

Celebrations

What is AMVCA without celebration? From award presentations to the after-party, this two-day event will be packed with fun activities. See how your faves slayed to the after-party last year here.

Historical Moment

It’s the 10th African Magic Viewers’ Choice Awards and this is a historic moment for us all. AMVCA has been significantly important in celebrating African culture and creativity, and as we eagerly anticipate the event, we look forward to all the exciting moments we’ll get to experince.

Follow our #AMVCA10 coverage across all our platforms: bellanaija.com and across our social media pages @bellanaija for exclusive updates.