Look Back On Our Editor’s Top Looks From Netflix’s 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party

As we gear up for the premiere of Bridgerton‘s third season in South Africa today, let’s relish the top looks from the last time we saw the African ton together, at the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.

Graced by some of Africa’s most stylish stars from Nigeria to Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, this regal event saw the best of African creativity expressed in Britain’s vintage imperial fashion-inspired outfits, presenting us with classic looks fit for royalty, in keeping with the theme: high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of afro chic.

See the looks that made our Best Dressed List from the event:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Idris (@idrissultan)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by KUNLE REMI. KR (@kunleremiofficial)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by THEE FAITH NKETSI (@faith.nketsi)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

See more looks here and stay tuned to all our platforms for LIVE updates from today’s premiere.

The fun doesn’t stop here, visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!

