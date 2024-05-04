Beauty
Look Back On Our Editor’s Top Looks From Netflix’s 2023 High-Society Bridgerton Garden Party
As we gear up for the premiere of Bridgerton‘s third season in South Africa today, let’s relish the top looks from the last time we saw the African ton together, at the premiere of Queen Charlotte: A Bridgerton Story.
Graced by some of Africa’s most stylish stars from Nigeria to Kenya, Tanzania and South Africa, this regal event saw the best of African creativity expressed in Britain’s vintage imperial fashion-inspired outfits, presenting us with classic looks fit for royalty, in keeping with the theme: high-society Bridgerton garden party with a hint of afro chic.
See the looks that made our Best Dressed List from the event:
See more looks here and stay tuned to all our platforms for LIVE updates from today’s premiere.