Something You Didn’t Know about Tems, Revealed on the new ‘Flow with Korty’ | WATCH

Avatar photo

Published

4 seconds ago

 on

Tems‘ successful career has redefined “meteoric rise” for black girls in music, especially Africans. From collaborating with some of the biggest names in the global industry to getting nominated for the Oscars, and winning multiple awards including a GRAMMY, all without an album, this luminary’s star power cannot be gainsaid!

Nigerian freelance filmmaker & YouTuber, Eniola Korty Olarenwaju, better known as Korty EO, recently caught up with Tems and she is giving fans a peek behind the scenes, from a philanthropic closet sale to deeper conversations, Tems answers Korty’s fun questions about everything from school life, work, and rejection to boys, friendship, and love on the new Flow with Korty.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

Tems spent most of her young years being angry at the world, she had to search within to discover a new world. What she found, has brought her this far.

Credit: korty eo

