Nigerian Dynasty & Soull Ogun of L’Enchanteur among 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

Nigerian twin sisters — Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun, who run the clothing and jewellery line — L’Enchanteur, are finalists at this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. L’Enchanteur is known for communicating the timeless inspiration of spirituality through its pieces while Dynasty and Soull are loved for creating clothing, jewellery, and lifestyle items that redefine “heirloom”.

The sisters are the youngest of six (6) siblings, raised in Flatbush with roots in Roseau, Dominica, and Lagos, Nigeria. Their cross-cultural experiences inform their ethereal work as designers. Their products have been spotted on stars including Jay Z, Mary J Blige, Teyana Taylor, Beyonce, and Erykah Badu.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by L’ENCHANTEUR : TALISMANS (@l_enchanteur)

The brand announced on Instagram:

We Are Extremely Excited To Announce @l_enchanteur Among The Finalists In This Year’s 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. @cfda @vogue Thank You @saks For Hosting The Kickoff Announcement & Congratulations To All The Finalists. 20 Years In The Making. The Journey Continues

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Dynasty DYN-O-MITE Ogun 🧨 (@dynastyogun)

During the 20th anniversary celebration of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and the selection of this year’s finalists at Le Chalet located at L’Avenue at Saks, CFDA CEO — Steven Kolb recalled pitching the Fashion Fund to then-new Saks CEO, Marc Metrick, over lunch saying:

Literally, within 24 hours, Marc said yes, because he saw the value and importance of the Fashion Fund. It is the 20th anniversary and I like to think we are the original young talent program. We’re proud that we have set an example and see more support for young designers

Learn more here

Looking for more African fashion and lifestyle updates? Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com now!