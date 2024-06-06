Connect with us

Nigerian Dynasty & Soull Ogun of L'Enchanteur among 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund Finalists

GEYCCI Beauty and Wellness Spa, Owned by Ogey Emefiele, Has Opened Its Doors in Abuja, Nigeria.

Celebrating Purpose and Resilience: Akpa Dinma hosts an Exclusive Screening of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for 25 Women

Cardiac Community hosts her Walkathon 4.0 in Lagos | Get the Scoop

Inspired by “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti” Knorr partners Adebola Williams to Celebrate Children’s Day with African Power Girls.

Shaffy Bello, Godrey Ogbechie, Nancy Isime, and Genoveva Join Adebola Williams to Empower African Power Girls

Premier Retail Property Partners Invites you to an Exciting Shopping Experience with the New Koka Mall Asaba

Laura Ikeji Kanu Channelled Exotic in an Orange Bloom Outfit by Erica Moore at the 10th AMVCA

Uche Montana was Picture Perfect in VEEKEE JAMES at the 10th Africa Magic Viewers' Choice Awards!

Who said Hijabi Style isn't Glamorous? Shut 'em Up with this Fab Lewk from Rawdah Mohammed

Nigerian twin sisters — Dynasty Ogun and Soull Ogun, who run the clothing and jewellery line — L’Enchanteur, are finalists at this year’s CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. L’Enchanteur is known for communicating the timeless inspiration of spirituality through its pieces while Dynasty and Soull are loved for creating clothing, jewellery, and lifestyle items that redefine “heirloom”.

The sisters are the youngest of six (6) siblings, raised in Flatbush with roots in Roseau, Dominica, and Lagos, Nigeria. Their cross-cultural experiences inform their ethereal work as designers. Their products have been spotted on stars including Jay Z, Mary J Blige, Teyana Taylor, Beyonce, and Erykah Badu.

The brand announced on Instagram:

We Are Extremely Excited To Announce @l_enchanteur Among The Finalists In This Year’s 2024 CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund. @cfda @vogue Thank You @saks For Hosting The Kickoff Announcement & Congratulations To All The Finalists. 20 Years In The Making. The Journey Continues

During the 20th anniversary celebration of the CFDA/Vogue Fashion Fund and the selection of this year’s finalists at Le Chalet located at L’Avenue at Saks, CFDA CEO — Steven Kolb recalled pitching the Fashion Fund to then-new Saks CEO, Marc Metrick, over lunch saying:

Literally, within 24 hours, Marc said yes, because he saw the value and importance of the Fashion Fund. It is the 20th anniversary and I like to think we are the original young talent program. We’re proud that we have set an example and see more support for young designers

Learn more here

