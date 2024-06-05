Connect with us

GEYCCI Beauty and Wellness Spa, Owned by Ogey Emefiele, Has Opened Its Doors in Abuja, Nigeria.

GEYCCI, a new spa and salon, is pleased to announce its grand launch in Abuja, Nigeria. From peaceful spa treatments to high-end beauty services, GEYCCI aims to give customers holistic and innovative wellness and beauty solutions.

Founded by Ogey Emefiele, a Nigerian-born business leader and leading beauty entrepreneur, GEYCCI takes pleasure in providing a diverse range of therapies that refresh both the body and the mind. Customers can enjoy bespoke facials, energizing massages, and expert hair styling in the spa’s exquisite and serene environment.

With a commitment to using excellent products and providing individualized service, GEYCCI ensures that each customer has an exceptional experience. The trained therapists and stylists at GEYCCI are dedicated to providing great service and creating a friendly environment for all clients.

“Our mission is to create a sanctuary where individuals can relax, recharge, and enhance their natural beauty. We look forward to welcoming guests to our space and providing them with an unforgettable spa and salon experience,” said Ogey Emefiele, founder of GEYCCI, at the event.

The grand launch of GEYCCI was an exhilarating event, featuring special promotions, exclusive deals, and complimentary treatments for guests. Guests had the opportunity to explore the excellent facilities, meet the talented personnel, and learn more about GEYCCI’s services and products.

