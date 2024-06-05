Infinix Sallah Promo: Win N400,000 and Exciting Kitchen Appliances!

Imagine the excitement of being one of the lucky winners to receive N400,000 to assist with buying a ram for the Sallah celebration, or brand-new kitchen appliances such as a microwave, a swallow maker, and more.

Infinix is here to add a spark to your festive season with an incredible Sallah promotion that’s all about giving back, spreading joy, and celebrating with its amazing community.

From now till the 30th of June 2024, when you purchase any variant of the Infinix HOT 40 Series or NOTE 40 smartphone series at an authorized retail outlet, you stand a chance to win fantastic prizes.

How to Participate

Visit any authorized Infinix retail outlet Purchase the Infinix Note 40 Series or Hot 40 Series model. Fill in your details in the form provided by the sales representative in-store for a chance to win N400,000 or kitchen appliances in the raffle draw. Sit back, relax, and wait for the regional draws, and you could be one of the lucky winners!

Visit your nearest Infinix store nationwide today, win big, and make this Sallah extra special for you and your loved ones. For more updates, follow Infinix on Instagram, Facebook, X, and TikTok

Sponsored Content