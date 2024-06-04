Celebrating Purpose and Resilience: Akpa Dinma hosts an Exclusive Screening of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti for 25 Women

Dr. Akpa Chidinma, an Aesthetic physician, and CEO of CurvyGirl Essentials who also served as the medical team lead for Hilda Baci’s cook-a-thon, hosted an exclusive private screening of the historic film “Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti,” directed by the esteemed Bolanle Austen-Peters. The event, held at Cube Filmhouse Cinemas IMAX in Lekki, Lagos, gathered distinguished women for a powerful evening celebrating purpose, courage, and resilience.

The atmosphere was vibrant as women from various fields shared insights from the film, discussing the historical and current struggles and strengths of women in society. The evening centered around the compelling story of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti, brought to life through Austen-Peters’ exceptional direction.

Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti’s narrative of remarkable courage and determination deeply resonated with the audience. As a pioneering activist and champion for women’s rights in Nigeria, Kuti’s journey is a potent reminder of the significant impact one person can have on society. Her legacy emphasizes the importance of women supporting each other and the power of unity. Austen-Peters’ storytelling highlighted Kuti’s battles, victories, and unyielding commitment to justice and equality.

There’s more to the power of women than what was shown in the movie. Whatever challenge we’re going through as women, there are some who have defied the odds. Nothing can stop a determined woman. The legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti continues to inspire us all, and events like this are essential for honoring the past while motivating present and future generations to strive for meaningful change, said Dr. Chidinma Akpa. I’m glad I came and that you enjoyed the movie. The main message here is that we’re all agents of change wherever we find ourselves. We have a role to play. The only problem in Nigeria is that women are not politicized enough; we’ve left ruling to one gender. We have to get involved as women, said Bolanle Austen-Peters.

The CEO of CurvyGirl Essentials facilitated this event to encourage women to be courageous and resilient in their fields and to pursue their desires.

The screening underscored the lasting legacy of Funmilayo Ransome-Kuti and served as a call to action for ongoing advocacy for women’s rights and social justice. It was an unforgettable evening that celebrated the strength, purpose, and courage of women.

