Dive Into The World of Love This Weekend With #BellaNaijaWeddings Weekly

Hey guys, welcome to the first weekend of May! We’re here to kickstart your weekend with multiple doses of love and sweetness. 😍

This week has been nothing short of amazing as we’ve immersed ourselves in the sheer beauty of love. Today, we’ve got a rundown of all our amazing features in the BellaNaija Weddings zone, just for you to enjoy. From breathtaking weddings that left us in awe to stunning bridal inspiration that sparked creativity, we’ve curated these beautiful moments that celebrate love in its purest form. So grab your favourite drink, settle into your comfiest spot, and let us take you on a journey through the enchanting world of weddings. Click on the title links below for more on each story.

Cheers to a fabulous weekend!

It’s a Vibrant Yoruba-Edo Affair With Adetutu & Uyi’s Trad! #ForeverTUGo

A Sweet Hairstylist and Photographer Love Story! Oyin & Yomi Met While Working On A Collaboration Shoot

BNW May 1, 2024 0 Comments

A Sweet Mix of Love and Beauty! Enjoy Ugo & Tagi’s Pre-wedding Shoot

Ike Found His Soulmate On a Mutual Friend’s WhatsApp Status!

Lade & Neon Went From the Friend Zone to #GraceLane2024! Enjoy Their Pre-wedding Shoot

Let This Flawless Beauty Look Be Your Ultimate Guide to Bridal Elegance!

Achieve a Striking Bridal Glow With This Alluring Beauty Look

Brides-To-Be! Ini Edo is Serving Style Hints For Premium Bridal Elegance

Bring Alluring Charm To Your White Wedding With This Lovely Inspo

Blend Style and Culture Smoothly With This Igbo Beauty Look!

This Bride’s Reaction To The Wedding Gift From Her Groom Will Make You Smile

A Grand Airport Proposal! This Sweet #BNBling Will Make You Smile

From Best Friends to In-Laws! This Bride and Groom’s Sister Will Make You Smile

The Reaction to This Groomsmen Proposal is so Beautiful to Watch!

