Why We Love Hilda Baci's Minimal Fashion Statement at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

"A Piece of Me": Mimmi Kasu's Bold New Collection for the Modern Woman

How Africa's Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Impact and Exclusive Collaborations: Meet the Extraordinary Partners of High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

Mastering Sophisticated Elegance for High Tea with BellaNaija Style 2024

Osas Ighodaro Stunned on the 2024 Times100 Red Carpet | See More Looks

A Stylish Soiree Returns: Get Ready For A Stylish Sunday With High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Check Out This Week’s Chic Workwear Looks | Edition 210

Bella Okagbue's Metallic Serve in Desiree Iyama SS24 at #DASH24

Esteemed for her impeccable style and record-breaking culinary skills, sensational restauranteur and chef — Hilda Baci made a grand appearance as a keynote panellist at the second edition of High Tea with BellaNaija Style, a glamorous spinoff of our Women’s Month celebration.

In decoding the Sophisticated Elegance theme of the day, Hilda’s fashion stylist Emmanuel Goodnews went with simplicity, the hallmark of sophistication, serving minimal fashion, typical of Hilda’s personal brand.

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Can I get an “ATE!”?

… because we love a BellaStylista who knows and owns her style!

Dressed in a chic plaid pant set featuring a crop top and tailored trousers, Hilda rocked her signature all-back braids and soft glam, with her glossed cocoa-lined lips playing the “star of the glam”. She topped the look with a chic floral bag and dark shades.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

 

View this post on Instagram

 

A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Won’t you stan a chef that “eats”?

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @ hildabaci

Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Photo: @yomi.visuals

