Why We Love Hilda Baci’s Minimal Fashion Statement at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Esteemed for her impeccable style and record-breaking culinary skills, sensational restauranteur and chef — Hilda Baci made a grand appearance as a keynote panellist at the second edition of High Tea with BellaNaija Style, a glamorous spinoff of our Women’s Month celebration.

In decoding the “Sophisticated Elegance“ theme of the day, Hilda’s fashion stylist — Emmanuel Goodnews went with simplicity, the hallmark of sophistication, serving minimal fashion, typical of Hilda’s personal brand.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Hilda Baci (@hildabaci)

Can I get an “ATE!”? … because we love a BellaStylista who knows and owns her style!

Dressed in a chic plaid pant set featuring a crop top and tailored trousers, Hilda rocked her signature all-back braids and soft glam, with her glossed cocoa-lined lips playing the “star of the glam”. She topped the look with a chic floral bag and dark shades.

Hit the ▶ button below to watch:

View this post on Instagram A post shared by BellaNaija Style (@bellanaijastyle)

Won’t you stan a chef that “eats”?

CREDITS

Bellastylista: @ hildabaci

Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews

Photo: @yomi.visuals

Visit www.bellanaijastyle.com for more on African fashion and lifestyle now!