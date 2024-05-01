Style
Why We Love Hilda Baci’s Minimal Fashion Statement at High Tea with BellaNaija Style
Esteemed for her impeccable style and record-breaking culinary skills, sensational restauranteur and chef — Hilda Baci made a grand appearance as a keynote panellist at the second edition of High Tea with BellaNaija Style, a glamorous spinoff of our Women’s Month celebration.
In decoding the “Sophisticated Elegance“ theme of the day, Hilda’s fashion stylist — Emmanuel Goodnews went with simplicity, the hallmark of sophistication, serving minimal fashion, typical of Hilda’s personal brand.
View this post on Instagram
Can I get an “ATE!”?
… because we love a BellaStylista who knows and owns her style!
Dressed in a chic plaid pant set featuring a crop top and tailored trousers, Hilda rocked her signature all-back braids and soft glam, with her glossed cocoa-lined lips playing the “star of the glam”. She topped the look with a chic floral bag and dark shades.
Hit the ▶ button below to watch:
View this post on Instagram
Won’t you stan a chef that “eats”?
CREDITS
Bellastylista: @ hildabaci
Stylist: @_emmanuelgoodnews
Photo: @yomi.visuals