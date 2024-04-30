“A Piece of Me”: Mimmi Kasu’s Bold New Collection for the Modern Woman

Breaking barriers and empowering women, luxury designer Mimmi Ginikachi Chima unveils her latest collection, ‘A Piece of Me.’ Hailing from Imo State, Nigeria, Mimmi Ginikachi Chima, a visionary fashion designer, has embodied creativity and resilience since a young age, igniting a profound desire to explore the world of fashion. This desire fueled the creation of her latest collection, ‘A Piece of Me,’ a line designed to empower women through bold colours and statement pieces that celebrate individuality.

Fueled by passion, Mimmi pursued an additional degree in Fashion Design, seamlessly blending her degree in economics with her artistic talents. In 2019, her design prowess earned her recognition in the prestigious Nivea Nosos competition, leading to an internship with renowned designer Mai Atafo and a Rotaract prize of honour for fashion.

Bolstered by newfound expertise and entrepreneurial spirit, Mimmi boldly launched her eponymous fashion brand, Mimmi Kasu, in the same year. The label quickly gained acclaim for its distinctive designs celebrating the beauty of women from diverse cultures, fostered by strategic partnerships with reputable companies like Gtbank, Mavins Music, Filmhouse Group, and SrS Group.

Since its inception, Mimmi Kasu’s label has captured the hearts of renowned figures like Sarah Jakes, Dapper Dan-Harlem, Melie Tiacoh, and more. The latest collection, ‘A Piece of Me,’ features powerful women in Nigeria, including Nollywood star Shaffy Bello and Media magnet Morayo Brown, garnering global recognition for its distinctive designs celebrating powerful women of diverse cultures.

With “A Piece of Me,” Mimmi Kasu breaks away from conventional fashion. The collection infuses resilience and empowerment into the very fabric, creating garments that represent a woman’s transformative journey. Each piece embodies her strength, struggles, and triumphs.

Mimmi Kasu’s latest collection, “A Piece of Me,” pushes the boundaries of fashion design. The collection’s focus on resilience and empowerment resonates with women seeking to express their individuality. Kasu’s ongoing influence on the fashion industry and her commitment to positive change have the potential to leave a lasting impact.

