Nigeria's finest Drink Vendors render an Exceptional Experience with Moët Hennessy!

"FESTAC '77": Celebrating Cultural Legacy through "The Fabric of Courage" Exhibition by Salon Africana

How Africa's Power Women Slayed The Sophisticated Elegance Theme at High Tea with BellaNaija Style

Recare, Creators of Natures Gentle Touch, Host 13th Annual Natural Hair Workshop

Salonpas Makes Grand Debut in Nigeria: Unveiling Effective Pain Relief Solutions

Smirnoff’s Month-Long International Women’s Day Celebration: Get the Scoop

The African Countries Taking Center Stage At The 2024 Venice Biennale

Abuja Brunches with a Fizz! Fayrouz & Sabi Groove Events Host Bubbly Bash

Osas Ighodaro Stunned on the 2024 Times100 Red Carpet | See More Looks

InDrive and Transport Stakeholders Advocate for Enhanced Driver and Rider Safety Education

Published

2 hours ago

 on

From Left to Right (Adewale Akingboju, CEO EneVic Drinks & Entertainment, Chibuzo Kelvin Aghaji, CEO Aplus drinks, Okolie Bolatito Elizabeth, CEO Bonix Drinks & Entertainment, Oguntula Omuwunmi, MD/CEO, Chillcity Drinks, Ayobami Abioye CEO, Ishol Events, Leye Adeniji, GM Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Catherine Equere, National Off-Trade Manager Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Ogunnaike Olugbuyi Jnr – MD/CEO Ice Box Nig Ent. & Adama Edith Akhigbe – CEO Admas Event)

The party culture popularly known as ‘Owambe’ is a name coined to explain the Nigerian party culture. Celebrating and understanding that the choice of wines & spirits can elevate the experience from ordinary to extraordinary.

Recognizing the importance of luxury drink offerings, Moët Hennessy Nigeria has partnered with some of Nigeria’s finest drink vendors to craft exceptional experiences for consumers at every celebration.

From Left to Right ( Ogunnaike Olugbuyi Jnr – MD/CEO Ice Box Nig Ent. Chibuzo Kelvin Aghaji, CEO Aplus drinks, Ayobami Abioye CEO, Ishol Events, Adewale Akingboju, CEO EneVic Drinks & Entertainment & Events)

With a portfolio of luxury Wines and Spirits, Moët Hennessy has established itself as one of the prestigious leaders in the global luxury market. Now, through this strategic partnerships, Moët Hennessy Nigeria is reinforcing its influence in the social events space, offering consumers access to the best in hospitality services for their special occasions.

Creating an unimaginable experience for guests by setting the tone for a night of joy and celebration with chilled glasses of Moët & Chandon, to marking milestone moments with expertly crafted Hennessy, raising the bar for sophistication with Glenmorangie single malt whisky and partying in style with Volcan tequila.

These are the moments that Moët Hennessy’s drink vendors help to create – moments that leave lasting impressions and become cherished memories.

From Left to Right (Oguntula Omuwunmi, MD/CEO, Chillcity Drinks, Adama Edith Akhigbe – CEO Admas Event & Okolie Bolatito Elizabeth, CEO Bonix Drinks & Entertainment, Zainab Obulu, Trade Representative- Open Market, Social events & Gifting)

This collaboration with Bonix Drinks Entertainment, EneVic Drinks, Ishol Events, Aplus Drinks, Chillcity Drinks, Ice Box Nigeria, and Ad’Mas Event Affairs shows our commitment to excellence. Each vendor possesses a unique expertise and has shown time and again their standard of quality, and professionalism. As a result, consumers can trust that they are working with the best in the business, said Catherine Equere, National Off -Trade Manager, Moët Hennessy.

From Left to Right ( Adewale Akingboju, CEO EneVic Drinks & Entertainment, Okolie Bolatito Elizabeth, CEO Bonix Drinks & Entertainment, Chibuzo Kelvin Aghaji, CEO Aplus drinks, Oguntula Omuwunmi, MD/CEO, Chillcity Drinks, Ayobami Abioye CEO, Ishol Events, Catherine Equere, National Off-Trade Manager Moët Hennessy Nigeria, Adama Edith Akhigbe – CEO Admas Event & Ogunnaike Olugbuyi Jnr – MD/CEO Ice Box Nig Ent)

With its portfolio of premium wines and spirits brands, you can have access to the finest selection of drinks and exceptional services through Moët Hennessy Nigeria’s reputable vendors.

THE ABUSE OF ALCOHOL IS DANGEROUS FOR YOUR HEALTH. PLEASE DRINK RESPONSIBLY

