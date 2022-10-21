Meet the Judges of the Veuve Clicquot Bold Woman 2022 Award in Nigeria

The seven-person jury panel that will choose the first winner of the inaugural Bold Woman Award by Veuve Clicquot in Nigeria has been announced. The 250-year-old champagne house has always been a brand that emboldens female entrepreneurs, and the “Bold Woman Award” celebrates these women who are making a difference in business and society.

The jurors possess a wealth of specialized industry knowledge across various professional endeavors. They are Olatowun Candide-Johnson, CEO & Founder, GAIA AFRICA; Bolanle Austen-Peters, Founder, Bolanle Austen Peters Productions; Adenike Ogunlesi, Founder & CRO, Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; Tokunboh Ishmael, Managing Partner, Alitheia Capital; Carole Bildé, Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Maison Veuve Clicquot, LVMH; Sébastien Chouen, General Manager, Moët Hennessy Nigeria; and Eniola Onimole, Head of Human Resources Africa & Middle East at Moët Hennessy.

Launched in 1972, the Bold Woman Award is the first and longest-running international award of its kind, and this year is the 50th year of paying tribute to audacious businesswomen. It’s an award that not only commends the work of fearless female business leaders, but also seeks to change the way that business is done – calling for higher ethical standards, transformational practices, and wider inclusion through the overarching Bold by Veuve Clicquot programme.

Meet the Jury:

Olatowun Candide-Johnson

CEO & Founder, GAIA AFRICA

Olatowun Candide-Johnson is a Nigerian lawyer and businesswoman with over 30 years of experience specializing in Oil &Gas, Corporate & Commercial Law, and Business development for multinational companies. Olatowun is the founder and CEO of GAIA AFRICA- Africa’s premier private business club dedicated to serving Africa’s top 5% of leading women.

Bolanle Austen-Peters

Founder, Bolanle Austen Peters Productions

Heralded as the Queen of Nigerian theatre, Bolanle Austen-Peters is an award-winning film and theatre director, producer, and executive producer dedicated to showcasing the culture, experiences, and glamour of Nigerians through art. Her production company, Bolanle Austen-Peters Productions has produced 7 plays that have been performed on three continents. Her plays include Saro The Musical, Fela and the Kalakuta Queens, Death and The King’s Horseman written by Nobel prize winner, Wole Soyinka, and many more.

Adenike Ogunlesi

Founder and CRO – Ruff ‘n’ Tumble

Adenike Ogunlesi, Africa’s foremost fashion entrepreneur who is redefining and blazing the trail in the children’s fashion industry with over 35 years of experience in the Fashion and Retail Business, is the founder and Creative Director of Africa’s leading Premium children’s clothing brand- Ruff ‘n’ Tumble; sharing happiness to over a million children and families across the globe, because she dared to dream and pursue her vision fearlessly.

Tokunboh Ishmael

Managing Partner, Alitheia Capital

Tokunboh Ishmael is an impact investor with over 20 years of experience spanning investment banking, private equity investing, technology, and new business development in Africa, Europe, and North America. She is co-founder and Managing Director of Alitheia Capital, investment management and advisory firm focused on channeling private equity investments into businesses and real estate assets to enhance access to finance, energy, and housing for the excluded at the base of the economic pyramid.

Carole Bildé

Chief Marketing & Communications Officer Maison Veuve Clicquot, LVMH

With a strong drive for brands and creation, Carole Bilde is the Chief Marketing & Communications Officer for Maison Veuve Clicquot, LVMH. Carole’s proven track record and extensive knowledge in the champagne industry have ensured the brand’s luxury heritage, craftsmanship, and exceptional quality is effectively communicated: further strengthening its presence in the luxury champagne market.

Sébastien Chouen

General Manager, Moët Hennessy Nigeria

Known for his ardent passion for the wines & spirit industry, Sébastien Chouen is the General Manager, Moët Hennessy Nigeria. With over 9 years of experience at Moët Hennessy, Sebastien took the responsibility of General manager in the Nigerian region for Maison Moët & Chandon officially in 2017. Sebastien’s objective as General Manager is to ensure penetration of wines and Spirits across Nigeria as a strategy to recruit future International Premium wines & spirit consumers as well as develop profitable and efficient go-to-market solutions.

Eniola Onimole

Head of Human Resources Africa & Middle East at Moët Hennessy

Eniola Onimole is an experienced Human Resources professional with a demonstrated history of working in the fast-moving consumer goods, education, and now wines & spirits industry. She has worked with several top brands across East, and Southern Africa, such as Unilever Nigeria PLC, helping them recruit the best talent and also teaching them to maximize their employees’ potential and productivity. Now, she holds an enviable role in Moët Hennessy as the Head of Human Resources in Africa & Middle East.

The Bold Woman Award is set to honor the impact of female leadership, innovation, and entrepreneurship in Nigeria.

